Dallas Cowboys Lineman Gets In The Groove At Minicamp [WATCH]

The Dallas Cowboys entered their first mandatory set of practices at minicamp on Tuesday.

While that might usually signal the party of the offseason is over for the players, it seems to just be getting started.

Joe Looney, who has been with the Cowboys since 2016, was caught on video singing, dancing to Zedd’s hits and head-banging to the music.

As the Cowboys pointed out, the Wake Forest product is a man of many talents.

Looney started 16 games at center last year with the Cowboys and has served as a versatile backup in a pinch. But Looney’s personality might be his No. 1 attribute.

Looney has a reputation for bringing the laughs to the locker room. He has a segment called “Joe’s Bros” on the Cowboys’ website where he interviews players on the team, including Dak Prescott.

What would you do if you were invisible and who smells the best on the team were among the hard hitting questions from Looney to his QB.

Looney signed a two-year contract for $2.1 million after a three starts with Dallas in 2016. The team picked up his second-year option this offseason in March. He will earn a base salary of $1 million, with an incentive bonus of $500,000.

Former All-Pro center Travis Frederick missed all of the 2018 season with an autoimmune disease, opening the door for Looney to start the full season and more games than his previous six season combined.

Frederick is back this season, relegating Looney to a versatile backup for the interior offensive line positions.

“He’s been able to go through our entire offseason program up to this point,” Garrett said of Frederick in May. “He was on the field with the guys last week. It was good to see him out there in a stance, running football plays. He looks really good. He’s an outstanding player and an outstanding person for us. He’s been a great leader for us. Excited to get him back.”

The Cowboys are entering a season laden with expectations. To have a guy like Looney keeping things light once and a while will be key.

“Any player, coach or staff member who is involved in the NFL wants to be on that platform the first week of February down there in Miami, holding the Super Bowl trophy over their head,” Garrett told reporters on Tuesday. “If you don’t have that goal, you shouldn’t be doing what we’re doing.”

