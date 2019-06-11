Dallas Cowboys Express Super Bowl Expectations At Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys are making no secret of their goals in 2019.

That’s what comes with the territory in Dallas — dealing with sky-high expectations nearly year in and year out.

But for the five-time Super Bowl winning franchise, getting back to the big show is of the utmost importance, especially with a loaded roster that has an expiration date due to players seeking contracts and older pillars reaching the end of their careers.

Jason Garrett addressed what the team wants to do this season at his opening minicamp press conference on Tuesday.

“Any player, coach or staff member who is involved in the NFL wants to be on that platform the first week of February down there in Miami, holding the Super Bowl trophy over their head,” Garrett told reporters on Tuesday. “If you don’t have that goal, you shouldn’t be doing what we’re doing.”

The Cowboys have started the season out on the right foot. The team’s optional OTA sessions leading up to minicamp were well-attended, giving the Cowboys a good base to build on and maximize their time at the four-day minicamp.

“For the most part it’s really similar to what we have been doing the last three weeks. The one thing is it’s mandatory, but we are fortunate our guys were here through all of OTAs,” Garret said. “The other thing is you are allowed to have a longer day, so we will have meetings after practice this week. We’ll watch the tape and review. “There’s always turnover,” Garrett added. “So anytime you work together and have shared commitment, that starts to create the bonds that you need going forward. That’s the best thing about football.”

The Cowboys “Big 3” of running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper will be obvious key ingredients of a Super Bowl run. But all three are seeking contract extensions and are at varying degrees of success in negotiations.

There’s also the issues of veterans like linebacker Sean Lee and tight endJason Witten being on their last legs. Witten came out of retirement this offseason after a year in the Monday Night Football booth and

“This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship,” Witten said in a statement announcing his return to the Cowboys. “This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

More will be revealed this week at minicamp on where the Cowboys stand as they take the first crucial steps of the season.

