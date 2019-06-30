Boston Celtics Free Agency: Al Horford Dallas Mavericks Meeting Expected

Boston Celtics are having an interesting NBA free agency.

As reported by Heavy in February, Celtics point guard, Kyrie Irving will likely sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving’s Nets, NY Ties Could Affect Free Agency Decision. My story from February 24 via @HeavySan – https://t.co/yKZ7G5xqYr https://t.co/A1lyMfwWpo — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) March 30, 2019

A native of West Orange, NJ, Irving grew up liking the then-New Jersey Nets when they ran the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the days of Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin and Richard Jefferson.

Irving was a fan of Kidd.

“Watching him play was a pleasure,” Irving told me of Kidd when he was hired as head coach of Brooklyn back in 2013.

“His IQ. Just watching the way he plays the game. Not many people have that niche and that feel for the game.”

Also in Celtics news: it is believed that Charlotte Hornets All-Star, Kemba Walker will sign with the Boston Celtics.

Walker, a multiple-time NBA All-Star averaged 25 Points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for the Hornets this season.

“They need to sign Kemba Walker,” NBA legend, Charles Oakley told me in February of Walker re-signing with the Hornets.

That’s seemingly no such luck.

A Bronx, New York native, many have wondered if Walker wants to play with the Charlotte Hornets past this season. Some have speculated that the Bronx, New York native wants to play for the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch…

Add this to the list: Al Horford will be meeting with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas could use the veteran leadership and length to compliment newly minted NBA Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic.

The 6-7 Doncic put up a solid 21.2-point, 7.8-rebound, 6.0 assist per-game campaign in Dallas.

Per MassLive: Al Horford’s surprise departure from Boston has made him one of the most sought-after bigs in free agency. Rumors have been swirling about a four-year, $100 million deal from some mystery team, but no one has figured out who that team might be.

The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in Horford. They’re looking for a settled vet who can double as an established big man and a mentor to the team’s young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Williamson was the Pelicans’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Standing 6’7″ and 285 pounds, Williamson, 18, averaged 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a Duke Blue Devil.

Wiilliamson was also the unanimous ACC Player of the Year. Williamson recorded a total of 81 points, 30 rebounds and seven steals to help lead the Blue Devils to their 21st ACC title in school history.

Williamson was also one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, an award which recognizes the most outstanding men’s college basketball player.