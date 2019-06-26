Philadelphia 76ers Free Agency: Hornets’ Kemba Walker Worth a Look

Philadelphia 76ers have a tall task this summer. 76ers GM, Elton Brand has the arduous task of re-signing Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick.

Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that shipped Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2020 second-round pick for Butler and forward Justin Patton in November.

Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists for the City of Brotherly Love during the 2018-2019 season.

Will he stay with Philly?

“If Philly offers him a five-year, $190 million, he’s staying there,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“If he doesn’t, if they don’t, I mentioned the Lakers before, I think that’d be a good fit, I think that’s something he should look at. But if he doesn’t want to play in LeBron’s shadow, I mean if goes to the Clippers, I don’t know if KD, I know he and KD are friends, would he try to team up with KD?”

Word in the NBA world per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe is that the Houston Rockets are urging Jimmy Butler to get a sign and trade with the Philadelphia 76ers done so that he can head to the Houston Rockets.

No surprise there. Houston was a top bidder back in November.

Word around the water cooler is that the Houston Rockets have made everybody on the Rockets available in the NBA’s offseason for the exception of James Harden and P.J. Tucker.

JJ Redick isn’t chopped liver. In fact, he’s asaparagus. Good for you and potent.

Per Clutchpoints’ Matthew Schmidt: Redick is coming off of a season in which he made 39.7 percent of his three-pointers and is a lifetime 41.3 percent long-distance shooter.

Can they re-sign him?

Well, he spoke high of Philly to recently drafted Golden State Warrior, Jordan Poole while he was going through workouts with the Sixers.

Tobias Harris was brought to the City of Brotherly Love via trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that shipped he, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the team at the NBA’s trade deadline.

“Honestly, I found out at 1:30 in the morning when [LA Clippers] Doc Rivers called my hotel room [in Charlotte],” Harris said after the trade.

“I was watching this Netflix series on Ted Bundy. When the phone rang, I was super scared. Who the heck is calling me at 1:30 in the morning while I’m watching this Netflix series? And the series is kind of scary itself! So, I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’”

Harris is now a free agent.

Sixers fans wondering about Tobias Harris’ free agency plans: he told Sirius XM NBA Radio that he wants a “chance to win” & the team he chooses will be somewhere that goes to the Playoffs like what he did this year w/ 76ers and has a “system and chance to win.” pic.twitter.com/Efs2q4qXcZ — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 20, 2019

Last week, Harris told Sirius XM NBA Radio that he wants a “chance to win” & the team he chooses will be somewhere that goes to the Playoffs. He also he’s looking to play within a a system that has a “chance to win.”

Here’s a way to make it easy for everybody: If you strike out with Butler, Harris and Redick…give Kemba Walker a try.

I disussed it on Monday with Mayes and Eytan on 973 ESPN:

As per my report via Basketball Society last week: The Charlotte Hornets point guard, could be the Los Angeles Lakers’ new point guard according to betting odds site, Bookmaker.eu.

According to the site, Walker is listed at +225 (9/4)

In a contract season, Walker, a multiple-time NBA All-Star averaged 25 Points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

“They need to sign Kemba Walker,” NBA legend, Charles Oakley told me in February.

A Bronx, New York native, many have wondered if Walker wants to play with the Charlotte Hornets past this season. Some have speculated that the Bronx, New York native wants to play for the New York Knicks.

With the Los Angeles Lakers nabbing Anthony Davis via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, what’s next?

As far as Walker is concerned, it is not where you’re from, it is where you’re at currently.

“I’ve only been on one team,” Walker told me last summer.

“I don’t know. I’ve been on one team in seven years, going on eight years. So when it’s my time, I’ll make a decision.”