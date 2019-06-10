Photos: Ambulance Transports David Ortiz to Airport as Big Papi Heads to Mass General

David Ortiz is being transferred from a hospital in the Dominican Republic to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

On Monday afternoon, Boston-area media outlets reported that Ortiz was stable enough to be transported by airplane to Massachusetts where he will continue his recovery. A short while later, media in the Dominican Republic shared a picture of the ambulance waiting for Ortiz outside of the hospital where he has spent the past 18 or so hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ortiz Was Taken to the Airport by Ambulance After Successful Surgery

Ambulancia que llevará a David Ortiz al aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/zG99cBR8no — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) June 10, 2019

A short while ago. an ambulance pulled up outside of the clinic to transport Ortiz to the hospital. Above, you can see the picture of the ambulance outside Abel Gonzalez’s clinic where Ortiz underwent surgery on Sunday night.

According to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas, Ortiz’s surgery was a success. Rojas quoted Dr. Abel Gonzalez as saying the “injuries were repaired” and that “the bullet affected the liver and both intestines.”

As far as Ortiz’s current condition goes, he was previously listed as stable and was said to be recovering in the ICU. According to Rojas, Dr. Gonzalez confirmed that Ortiz came out of surgery in good spirits.

“David overcame the surgery without major traumas. He asked about his family when he woke up,” reads the translated tweet.

The media crowded around the ambulance as Ortiz was taken out of the hospital on a stretcher. Security personnel held up a sheet of some sort to try to offer Ortiz some privacy and block the cameras from getting photos. You can see photos from outside the hospital below.

Cubrieron con una lona blanca el pasillo entre puerta de clínica y ambulancia que lleva a Big Papi al aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/N3vkJrkTei — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) June 10, 2019

The Boston Red Sox Organization Sent an Airplane to the Dominican Republic to Transport Big Papi to Boston

David Ortiz va en una ambulancia rumbo al aerouerto, donde lo espera un avión que lo llevará a Boston, donde están sus médicos personales y su esposa. pic.twitter.com/89GtvouWJA — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) June 10, 2019

The Boston Red Sox organization sent its custom JetBlue airplane to the Dominican Republic in order to transport Ortiz stateside. Big Papi will soon be arriving at the airport and will be flown to Boston.

“The Red Sox confirmed that they sent a team plane to the Dominican Republic to transport Ortiz to Boston, where he’ll be sent to Massachusetts General Hospital for continued care,” reads a report from the Red Sox site on MLB.com.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy spoke of the situation at a news conference.

“Right now, the club’s exclusive focus is on David’s health and well-being, and we’re doing everything we can to get David back to Boston as soon as possible,” Kennedy told the media, as reported by ESPN.

Dr. Gonzalez told ESPN that “the level of stability” Ortiz had shown was the determining factor making it possible for him to travel so soon after suffering such an injury.

Ortiz is expected to arrive at Mass General Hospital before midnight.

