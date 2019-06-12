No David Ortiz Message Before Game 7, but He’s in Bruins’ Thoughts

Boston loves them some Big Papi, and there was wild speculation ahead of Game 7 between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues that the Red Sox legend could deliver a message.

David Ortiz did not end up sending a message for the team that showed on the TD Garden screen, but his presence was felt at the game, nonetheless.

Liam Fitzgerald — a young Boston fan also known as “fist-pump kid” — was the banner captain and was accompanied by Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman and Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman. Both were wearing Ortiz jerseys.

Ortiz is recovering after being shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. An appearance by the 10-time all-star and three-time World Series champ would have sent the stadium — and city — in a frenzy.

Heavy.com previously reported that the former Boston Red Sox slugger underwent successful surgery and is said to be in stable condition and recovering.

Tiffany Ortiz, the wife or David Ortiz, released a statement saying that Ortiz was, “stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days.”

Boston loves Big Papi. Wishing you all the best in your recovery, @davidortiz. pic.twitter.com/5Ma9JK7YDM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2019

Ortiz is no stranger to inspirational moments in Boston. Following the Boston Marathon bombing, he delivered one of the most memorable speeches ever to the crowd at Fenway Park.

“This is our f–king city,” Ortiz told the crowd.

Bruins, Blues Battle In Winner-Take-All Stanley Cup Final

It’s all come down to this for the final two NHL teams left standing.

The Bruins are seeking their seventh cup in franchise history, while the Blues are in search of their first.

St. Louis has a 9-3 road record this postseason and would tie a league record with another. Boston forced a Game 7 with a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

Regardless of what the pregame ceremonies, the Bruins were expecting a wild environment at that home barn.

“Madness, really. We’re expecting them to give us quite a lot of energy,” Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk told the Los Angeles Times. “Playing in Game 7, do or die, you’ve to create your own energy. But hopefully the crowd can kind of rally behind us, and we’re definitely going to need them tonight.”

Additional Details Emerge in David Ortiz Shooting

More details emerged on Wednesday about the shooting, with USA Today reporting that the shooter was hired.

According to the report, Dominican Republic director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said at a news conference that the suspects had charged 400,000 Dominican pesos — or about $7,800 — to shoot Ortiz.

Six suspects have been detained so far and police are still seeking four that are at large.

Authorities have declined to give a motive in the shooting.