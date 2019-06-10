David Ortiz Shot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Ortiz has been shot in the Dominican Republic. The former Red Sox player has been hospitalized, according to local news outlets. Ortiz’s father Leo Ortiz confirmed the news to ESPN Digital on Sunday night.

Ortiz is said to be in stable condition but needs a lot of blood.

1. Reports Indicate That Ortiz Was Shot Once & Is in the Hospital

Ortiz, 43, was shot while at Dial Bar and Lounge on Santo Domingo Este. El Dia reports that the unidentified suspect walked into the club and shot Ortiz who was there with a group of friends.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Ortiz’s father, Leo, told ESPN.

Dominican journalist Jose P. Monegro recently tweeted that Ortiz was transferred to Abel Gonzalez clinic on Lincoln Avenue after receiving initial treatment at the Integral Medical Center in the Eastern Zone. Monegro also tweeted that Ortiz was being operated on.

At least one report indicates that Ortiz was shot in the lower back and that the bullet came out through his abdomen. That report also claims that Ortiz pleaded with the doctor, begging him, “please, don’t let me die.”

2. The Suspect Has Been Identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia

The suspect has been taken into custody. Police identified him as Eddy Feliz Garcia (pictured above).

A motive is not clear. According to El Dia, a police source said the incident may have been the work of “hired killers.” It is unclear, however, if Ortiz was the intended target. According to Listin Diario, Ortiz may have been the victim of a stray bullet.

“Video footage shows a man, with a bloody face, who was presumably sitting near Ortiz, stood up from his seat and shot Ortiz in the pelvis. Another version of a woman who was nearby when the incident occurred said that some individuals dismounted to shoot at a person, but the shot hit Ortiz,” Listin Diario reports.

Video of the shooting has been uploaded to Instagram. You can see it below.

3. Television Presenter Jhoel Lopez Was With Ortiz & Was Also Injured in the Shooting

The former Red Sox player was also at the venue with television presenter Jhoel Lopez, who was also injured. Lopez hosted Me Gusta de Noche in 2017. He doesn’t have any recent credits to his name on his IMDb page.

Lopez posted the above photo, taken with Ortiz, approximately six hours before the shooting.

The extent of Lopez’s injuries are unknown at this time.

4. Ortiz Retired From the MLB in 2016

Ortiz has family in the Dominican Republic, the country where he was born. He’s been known to spend time in the Dominican Republic and often travels there to spend time with his family.

Also known as Big Papi, Ortiz played in the MLB for 20 seasons. He won three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2016.

5. Ortiz & His Wife Tiffany Have 2 Children Together

Ortiz is married and is a father of three children. He and his wife Tiffany are parents to a teenage daughter named Alexandra and a son named D’Angelo. Ortiz has another daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship. According to the Boston Herald, Jessica graduated from high school in the Dominican Republic.

Back in 2016, Ortiz’s daughter Alex sang the National Anthem before a game at Fenway Park, surprising her dad during the Home Opener of his last season in the MLB.

You can see a video of her performance below.

