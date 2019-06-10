Drake on Son Adonis: ‘Really Excited to Be a Great Father’

Drake calls himself the Champagne Papi on Instagram, and the rapper is also the proud father of his son Adonis who will turn two years old in October. Drake used his 2018 “Scorpion” album to confirm that he was a dad, per Vanity Fair. Drake referenced Adonis on the song “Emotionless.”

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Drake also admitted that he was not in a relationship with Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux. The rapper noted on the song “March 14” that he only met Brussaux “two times.”

She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ S—, we only met two times, two times.

Prior to Drake’s announcement, Pusha T referenced Adonis on the diss track “The Story of Adidon.” Drake admitted that there have been conflicts with Brussaux, but emphasized in recent interviews that he is committed to working with her to raise their son. Drake opened up about being a dad in an interview with LeBron James on the HBO series The Shop (via People).

I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father. No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.

Drake Is Reportedly “Obsessed” With His Son Adonis

According to TMZ, Drake has become “obsessed” with his son and FaceTimes him every day. TMZ also reported that Drake and Brussaux now have “zero drama.”

Our sources say Drake regularly updates friends and family with pictures of his son. Even the screensaver on the rapper’s phone, we’re told, features Adonis. Showing him off is nothing new … you’ll recall the rapper recently got a tattoo of his son on his right forearm.

Drake Has a Tattoo of His Son on His Right Arm

Drake’s Warriors tattoos have made waves during the NBA finals, but the rapper also has ink with a little more personal significance. Drake has a tattoo of Adonis on his right forearm. Drake even showed off Adonis’ artistic skills by posting a photo on Instagram of his son’s artwork.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄,” Drake commented on Instagram the day after Christmas.

According to TMZ, Drake has frequently flown Brussaux and Adonis to see him. Brussaux posted photos and videos from Drake’s concert in Paris back in March. No word yet on whether Adonis has his own custom Raptors jersey yet.