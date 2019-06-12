Zach Ertz Leaving Minicamp to Watch Wife Play in World Cup

From France, with love. Zach Ertz will head to France on Friday to watch his wife, Julie, play in the Women’s World Cup. This should come to no surprise to anyone paying attention to Ertz’s life. The Eagles tight end has long been a proud supporter of his superstar spouse’s athletic exploits.

The women’s national team cruised to a 13-0 win in Tuesday’s opener over Thailand. It was their largest margin of victory in the tournament since a 7-0 triumph in 1991. Despite being at Eagles minicamp, Ertz admitted to keeping tabs on the game in between snaps. Still, it wasn’t the same as being in the stands and watching it live.

“It’s very similar to how she would feel watching me play,” Zach told the Associated Press. “It’s special. It’s definitely unique in a sense as an athlete, you always feel you have control of the game or of the situation. When I sit in the stands, I’m just a casual person with a vested interest in seeing a team succeed, seeing Julie succeed. It’s a lot different [than playing] because you have no control when you sit in the stands.”

Ertz also told The Associated Press that watching his wife has been one of the proudest moments of his life. He can’t credit her enough for all the work she’s put in, all the blood, sweat and tears have paid off.

“It’s awesome being married to Julie, being able to support the people we love doing what they love to do,” Ertz told The Associated Press. ”I’ve seen all the work she does each and every day and I’ve seen all the adversity she’s faced over the past seven years we’ve been together. I’ve seen the injuries. I’ve seen her cry. I’ve seen the blood. I’ve seen the tears. Because she loves the game so much, I’m so invested in seeing her succeed. That hard work is paying off.'”

On the field, Ertz has been beast for the Eagles over his six seasons in the league. On Tuesday, he was seen working in the slot on certain formations at practice, a place where he led all tight ends in the NFL in receptions last year with 56.

Zach Ertz led all TEs with 56 receptions from the slot last season! pic.twitter.com/estDthav2l — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 6, 2019

Ertz is one of the hardest working players in the football and that work ethic is obviously reflected in his play and his famous wife’s accomplishments as well.