Lakers Benefit From Latest on Clippers’ Pursuit of Anthony Davis Trade

It’d be a tough pill to swallow for Los Angeles Lakers fans if they lost out on a potential trade for Anthony Davis. But if the New Orleans Pelicans star landed with the Los Angeles Clippers, it would unquestionably feel far worse than any other outcome. Fortunately, there’s a decent chance that the latest chatter around the Clippers and a Davis trade could majorly impact their chances at striking a deal.

NBA analyst Bobby Marks joined ESPN”s ‘The Sedano Show’ and spoke about the Clippers and a potential trade for Davis. But as Marks pointed out (h/t Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports), the team is unwilling to put guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in any deal.

While it may not be make-or-break for the Clippers in their pursuit of Davis, there’s no denying that Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most intriguing young pieces that would have been in a package. The Clippers can still create a strong offer, but without the 21-year-old, there’s an obvious reason to believe the Lakers’ offer, including the No. 4 pick potentially, could trump it.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Clippers’ Potential Offer in Anthony Davis Trade

Heading into the 2019 NBA offseason, the Clippers have a number of intriguing pieces which could be included in a package for Davis. But while names like Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet are intriguing, Gilgeous-Alexander is a big name to keep off the list.

Regardless of which players were included in a potential offer by the Clippers, it would surely also have to include multiple draft picks. But on paper, it’s hard to argue that any type of package would be more appealing than one from the Lakers focused around the No. 4 pick and some mixture of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

READ NEXT: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Interest to Help Lakers in Anthony Davis Trade