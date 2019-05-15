Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Traded to Celtics This Summer Says Betting Odds

Anthony Davis could join the Boston Celtics.

According to recent odds published by sports betting site, bookmaker.eu, Davis still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, will play the first game of the 2019-20 NBA Season in a Boston Celtics uniform.

Worth noting: The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks have a chance. Staying with the Pelicans is also an option for Davis, according to the odds.

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis will play game one of the 2019-20 NBA Season in a Boston Celtics uniform says @bookmaker_eu: ODDS: Boston Celtics +180 (9/5) Los Angeles Lakers +200 (2/1) New Orleans Pelicans +400 (4/1) Philadelphia 76ers +1500 (15/1) New York Knicks +1700 (17/1) pic.twitter.com/ePe9mbJjen — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 15, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans had a big night on Tuesday, landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery despite having just a six-percent chance of doing so.

It’s widely believed that the Pelicans will select Zion Williamson despite Williamson preferring the New York Knicks, the NBA’s worst team, with a 17-65 record this season, who will select third in June’s draft.

The Pelicans last had the top overall pick in the NBA Draft back in 2012 and they selected Anthony Davis.

There had been speculation that whoever picked up the top selection in the June 30th draft could trade the pick to New Orleans for Anthony Davis.

“I think it’s just another positive event for us in what we hope is going to be several we stack together,” David Griffin, the Pelicans new executive vice president of basketball operations, said moments after the No. 1 pick was revealed.

“I think Mrs. Benson and her ownership group have invested in this very heavily. And my presence there and my desire to be there had everything to do with this community. So I’m really excited for our fanbase, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, but this is a good start.”

Anthony Davis, per NBA insider, Shams Charania still wants out of NOLA.

Davis has been the intrigue of Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge for years.

“Danny Ainge’s been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast in the fall.

“And we have to remember Danny has four-1st round draft picks coming up. He has players that can’t even get into the line up. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Tony Rozier can probably take his spot.”

The “Derrick Rose Rule” prevented the Celtics from trading for Davis this season.

Per Business Insider: NBA teams are prohibited from trading for two “designated” players (a reference to their contracts). The Celtics already have one in Kyrie Irving, and Davis is on a “designated” contract now.

Irving is eligible to become a free agent this summer and assuming he opts out, his “designated” contract will have expired. Only then could the Celtics trade for Davis.

The Lakers and the Pelicans struck out at the NBA trading deadline on February 7th.

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

✅2019 and 2021 2nd round picks Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CM1guHqw28 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

As for the 76ers: Chris Sheridan also told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that the Philadelphia 76ers could be an outlier team.