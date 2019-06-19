Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum Dead: Pro Wrestler Dies at 36

Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum is the Insane Championship Wrestling champion who died at the age of 36, according to a statement from the promotion. His cause of death was not revealed. ICW released the statement on June 19.

The promotion’s statement read, “We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum. Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

McCallum Tweeted a Message Regarding Death on the Day of His Death

On the day of his death, McCallum tweeted a quote from the Netflix series “Afterlife.” The quote read, “One day you will eat your last meal. You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time. You might not know it’s the last time, that’s why you must do everything you love with passion.” That tweet was sent 13 hours before the ICW statement was released.

McCallum Became a Double World Champion 3 Days Before His Death

On June 16, McCallum battled Alexander Dean at a show titled, “I Ain’t Yer Pal, D***face.” The match saw McCallum put up his ICW World Heavyweight Championship against Dean’s Union of European Wrestling Alliance’s Heavyweight Championship. It was McCallum who emerged victorious.

Following his victory, McCallum posted a photo of his two belts on Instagram with the caption, “The will of the strong will never be shaken by doubts of the weak…”

At the Time of His Death, McCallum Had Been Working as a Trainer in Scotland

McCallum, a native of Coventry, had been based in Glasgow in the time leading up to his death. He had been working as a coach with the Glasgow Professional Wrestling Asylum.

A statement from that organization on his tragic passing read, “We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of GPWA Coach Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him. Please respect his family & friend’s privacy at this time.”

McCallum’s Legions of Fans Have Taken to Social Media to Pay Tribute to the Superstar

As news of McCallum’s tragic passing spread across social media, many fans and fellow wrestlers took to social media to express their grief. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

No words regarding @LionheartUK . Such potential, such a nice guy and gone way too soon. Rest in peace. — Haydn Gleed (@haydngleed) June 19, 2019

I'm by no way saying I knew @LionheartUK Adrian McCallum but I met him a few times, always a nice dude, got coached by him a couple times, the way he was with friends that I know, utter gentleman. I am sincerely saddened by this news so much! — ALDO ✌🏻 (@AJW13LUCKY) June 19, 2019

Wow 😔 don’t think there’s much else to say, but genuinely gutted and so sad hearing that @LionheartUK has passed away. He was one of the good guys, and one of the best to watch in the ring. You were never a fanny big man 😘💔 — Angela MacDonald (@AngieBop84) June 19, 2019

RIP @LionheartUK – hi fiving my kid helped make her night a few times. She was going to be seeing you again on Saturday, not sure how to explain to a five year old what has happened. I hope you're at ease now. — 🍀Big Kev 🍀 (@officialkappa99) June 19, 2019

I honestly can't believe what I'm reading. Absolutely heartbreaking news to hear. Cannot believe it. @LionheartUK was always a nice enough guy when ever I spoke with him around @InsaneChampWres shows and was clearly well loved and respected by everyone who knew him. #RIPLionheart https://t.co/gOSF92tUMF — Martin Wardhaugh (@MartinWardhaugh) June 19, 2019

Rip @LionheartUK always happy to chat whenever I saw him. pic.twitter.com/6hXwbywFHq — adam jones (@AKJ987) June 19, 2019

Just heard that @LionheartUK passed away – I’d met him a few times, an absolute gentleman – also saw him wrestle just Sunday… what a shock. #SayMyName #Lionheart #RIP pic.twitter.com/UV1sfvISYQ — Levi Clay (@LeviClay88) June 19, 2019

😢😢Gutted to hear about the sad passing of @LionheartUK only saw him doing what he does best on Sunday @InsaneChampWres . Only the good die young. RIP 💙💙 — Iain Glen (@glen1873) June 19, 2019

