Browns Star Myles Garret Shares Wild Interaction With Fan at Airport

Myles Garrett is a big dude. The Cleveland Browns former No. 1 overall pick out of Texas A&M walks around at 6-foot-4, 272-pounds.

He’s used to being a bigger guy in the crowd, but the All-Pro defensive end was caught off guard by a fan who asked about his shoe size at Bradley International Airport (BDL) Connecticut.

It escalated from there.

From Garrett’s Twitter:

Older gentlemen at the airport: *taps me* dang, you got some skis strapped onto your feet? What size are those suckers Me: *takes off headphones* 17 Him: you know what they say about you fellas and big feet?

Maybe introduce yourself before a comment like that. Come on man!

Garrett is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. He notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

The bigger his star grows, the more times he’ll have wild interactions like this with fans. Just part of the job.

Myles Garrett Pays Off Fan Phone

It’s not the first interesting interaction Garrett has had with a fan this season — albeit the last one that went viral was a little less NSFW.

Garrett was shopping at a mall in Ohio when he ran into JJ Remmy. The 27-year-old Remmy needed a new phone but the cost was $115.99. That was money Remmy didn’t have, saying he had spent the rest of his cash on getting the title for his car.

That’s where Garrett stepped in with a big play, covering the bill. Taking a picture with the towering pass-rusher was icing on the cake for Remmy.

“Myles Garrett I won’t ever forget what you did,” Remmy wrote in his post thanking the Browns’ star. “I literally almost broke down man.”

Myles Garrett: First-Team All-Good Guy.

Myles Garrett Will Be Unleashed in 2019

Garrett made some headlines this offseason for saying that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves.

“I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.”

Second team All-Pro with that kind of restriction? It’s hard to imagine what Myles will do this year, especially with the additions of Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon this offseason.