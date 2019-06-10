Myles Garrett Signals He’s Ready For ‘Eruption’ With Cleveland Browns

After a rookie year that was somewhat derailed by injury, Myles Garrett exploded onto the NFL scene in his second season with the Cleveland Browns.
Garrett heads into 2019 coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. He notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.
“Aftershock? Almost time for a complete eruption,” Garrett wrote.
There’s reason to believe Garrett will be in for a career year and an “eruption” of sorts.
The former All-American at Texas A&M made some headlines this offseason for saying that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves.
“I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.”
Making second team All-Pro with that kind of restriction? The sky is the limit for Garrett this year, especially with the additions of Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon to the Browns’ defensive line.
Myles Garrett Pays Off Fans Phone
Myles Garret has a few extra bucks in his pocket as a former top pick and is due to make mountains of money in his pro career.
That’s where Garrett stepped in with a big play, covering the bill. Taking a picture with the towering pass-rusher was icing on the cake for Remmy.
“Myles Garrett I won’t ever forget what you did,” Remmy wrote in his post thanking the Browns’ star. “I literally almost broke down man.”
