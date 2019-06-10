Myles Garrett Signals He’s Ready For ‘Eruption’ With Cleveland Browns

After a rookie year that was somewhat derailed by injury, Myles Garrett exploded onto the NFL scene in his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett heads into 2019 coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. He notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

What’s crazy is that the former No. 1 overall pick might just be scratching the surface — a scary thought for the rest of the league.

The Browns posted a video of Garrett on their official Twitter page on Monday. In the clip, Garrett delivers a massive hit to Ben Roethlisberger.

The team posed the question: Are we sure the earthquake wasn’t just an aftershock? The caption was referencing the magnitude-4.0 earthquake was reported Monday about 20 miles northeast of Cleveland, according to CNN.

Garret responded to the Browns’ question in jest.

“Aftershock? Almost time for a complete eruption,” Garrett wrote. Aftershock? Almost time for a complete eruption — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) June 10, 2019

There’s reason to believe Garrett will be in for a career year and an “eruption” of sorts.

The former All-American at Texas A&M made some headlines this offseason for saying that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves. “I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.” Making second team All-Pro with that kind of restriction? The sky is the limit for Garrett this year, especially with the additions of Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon to the Browns’ defensive line. Myles Garrett Pays Off Fans Phone Myles Garret has a few extra bucks in his pocket as a former top pick and is due to make mountains of money in his pro career.

He decided to put it to good use.

Garrett was shopping at a mall in Ohio when he ran into JJ Remmy. The 27-year-old Remmy needed a new phone but the cost was $115.99. That was money Remmy didn’t have, saying he had spent the rest of his cash on getting the title for his car.