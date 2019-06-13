Dez Bryant Looks like a Beast in New Training Video Following Achilles Injury [WATCH]

Dez Bryant is giving us warning — a comeback is in the works.

Bryant had his much-hyped signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team. The former Dallas Cowboys star has been rehabbing since, and in the latest video he put out, Bryant looks close to 100 percent. It’s been about seven months since he suffered the injury.

“Let em Talk!! We live for the haters!!! It’s Comin!!! “Train Like A Pro,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Is it time to throw up the X yet?

When you love me…. I can’t get enough!! In da lab @d.robalwaysopen Video by the great @TheMannyFresco pic.twitter.com/GOuX4iVOUE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 13, 2019

Bryant is a free agent and has not spoken much about a comeback publicly, but it seems to be a possibility if a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN is to be believed.

“No,” Anderson said on Twitter Monday when if Bryant’s NFL prospects were finished. “Last I heard he was looking stronger on his 10 (to) 15 (yard) bursts (and) looking more comfortable with his curl (and) intermediate routes when he has to stop and plant with no pain on the Achilles during that motion. I know a few NFL teams have been reaching out inquiring (about) his progress.”

Bryant said as much in a response to a fan on Twitter, but did note he has some interest that could take him away from the game if an opportunity does not manifest.

“Of course I’m interested in playing… but to be brutally honest I’m dealing with something that’s more beneficial to my life,” Bryant tweeted in response. “I stand strong on “I’m more than the athlete. I’m a father and entrepreneur that need way more recognition towards that matter.”

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.

Bryant left the Cowboys with a team-record 73 touchdown receptions to go with 531 catches for 7,459 yards in 113 games.

It was a tough divorce when Bryant left the only team he had known in the NFL, but the team maintained that his “fiery” personality was no longer worth the headache with his lack of production.

@dezbryant Let em Talk!! We live for the haters!!! It’s Comin!!! “Train Like A Pro” pic.twitter.com/pZdNOvbcmd — David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) June 13, 2019

While it’s a pipe dream from some, the Cowboys seem the least likely to entertain the idea of Dez. After being cut by the Cowboys, Bryant went on a Twitter tirade burning that bridge to a crisp.