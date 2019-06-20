Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Special Delivery To Baker Mayfield [LOOK]

Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield are building a special bond with the Cleveland Browns, hoping to develop into the league’s most lethal QB-WR combo.

Beckham came over in the offseason from the New York Giants in a blockbuster deal, and is still getting to know Mayfield, but is making an effort to get on his new quarterback’s good side.

Beckham sent Baker a pair of his new shoes — the Nike Air Max 720/OBJ “Young King of the Drip” — ahead of their official release date on June 21.

Mayfield’s response: Not too shabby.

Beckham has been overseas in Europe promoting the shoes on the “OBJ Euro Tour.” The shoes were designed by Nike Sportswear Design Director Eric Goto with input from Beckham. Goto and Nike are excited to have the new Browns’ star on board for the shoe.

“With the 720, it was the timing and the place. We wanted to explore the 720 bag, and I was really hands on with it. They were showing me certain colourways, and I’d come back with something wilder,” Beckham told Complex UK. “I knew it was gonna be a summertime shoe, so I wanted it to be a loud shoe. On a pool party, festival kinda vibe. It was a dream come true to be able to make and create the shoe and make it happen with Nike.

Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield Build Connection

After just a few snaps at minicamp, Beckham found out that it was going to take some getting used to his new, young quarterback.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

When asked about what he likes about Mayfield, OBJ noted the QB’s swagger — which should only see an increase while wearing the special edition Odell Beckham Jr. Nikes.

“I think it’s the confidence he carries himself with,” Beckham said. “You can’t coach that. You have to love that about him.”

Beckham said the two are going to work on the West Coast this offseason in advance of training camp at the end of July.

“It just takes time,” Beckham said, via Cleveland.com. “The good news is we play in September. We have a lot of time to build chemistry. We’re both going to be in [Los Angeles], throwing every day, going over the plays, going over the nuances, the little stuff above the Xs and Os.”

READ NEXT: Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Cryptic Message On ‘Boot Camp’

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!