Odell Beckham Jr. Throws Major Shade At Giants With Latest Comments

Odell Beckham Jr. is “giddy” about the potential of the Cleveland Browns this season.

That’s something he couldn’t necessarily have said during his time as a New York Giants — the franchise he spent the first five years of his career with.

In a blockbuster deal, the Browns acquired Beckham from the Giants for a first-round pick and third-round pick, as well as defensive back Jabrill Peppers. The move came as a surprise to many, but Beckham sounded like he was more than ready for a change of scenery.

In an interview with Complex UK as part of his “OBJ Euro Tour,” Beckham had some harsh words about his divorce from his former team.

“I just felt with the Giants I was just stuck at a place that wasn’t working for me anymore. I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to reach my full potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn’t see it happening there,” Beckham said. “So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I’m just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role.”

Beckham also appeared to throw some shade at his former quarterback, Eli Manning, earlier this offseason. At Browns minicamp, he noted the zip Baker Mayfield had on the ball was “completely different” than what he was used to.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “He’s throwing that ball hard, so just catching it from him from the first day it was like, ‘Wow, this is completely different.’ It just takes time. Again we play in September, so it’s a good thing.”

The main thing for Beckham is that he’s happy in his new home. If he stays healthy, he could be in for a career year as the Browns look to break a playoff drought that dates back to 2002.

“I’m trying to achieve growth,” Beckham told Complex UK when asked about his ambitions this season. “I want to release myself from my past and have a fresh start. I’ve been waiting to explode in games, and I’ve been working extremely hard to get take my game to the next level. That’s exactly what I think I can do at the Browns.”

