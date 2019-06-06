Best Photos, Videos & More From Oakland Raiders OTAs

Today marks the last day of the OTA offseason workout program for the Raiders and there’s been a lot of notable information to take in. Whether it be the Raiders receivers lighting it up or some of the defensive youngsters standing out, all signs point to this offseason’s OTAs ending as a great success for a team that struggled greatly last season.

There was a ton of great media content to come out during OTAs. Interviews, photos and highlight videos were aplenty and are going to be compiled here just for you.

Best Highlights

With so many playmakers on the rosters, highlights were to be expected. Since OTAs involved non-contact drills exclusively, this is the time of the offseason for the offense to shine.

The offense wasn’t the only unit making plays. The defense has been showing off some its talented new additions.

"We're getting better every single time we step out on the field." pic.twitter.com/4pAle1Shqr — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 5, 2019

The Raiders have had a huge influx of talent compared to last years squad. Look for the highlights to keep on coming.

Mic’d Up

Some new faces in the Raider organization had the opportunity to be mic’d up during practice. Rookie defensive back Johnathon Abram hasn’t show any rookie jitters as he’s hit the practice field so far.

"You ever heard of a strike-zone tackle? All it's ever gonna be. Right across your ribs."@JohnathanAbram1 brings that passion in his Mic'd Up. pic.twitter.com/5fBpYCINJI — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) May 31, 2019

Rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell has also made his voice be hard in practice.

Ferrell also showed off some serious skill during drills.

Coming soon to a QB near you. pic.twitter.com/fIimFLP4d5 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 4, 2019

Linebacker Jason Cabina also took the chance to get the mic for a practice. You may not recognize the name, but Cabina is looking to make a bigger impact in 2019. Don’t be surprised if you become a lot more familiar with him as the season goes on.

"Keep workin', man. We got a goal this year!" Our OTA Mic'd Up series rolls on with @JasonCabinda on the mic. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/vIzWPJsoe2 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 6, 2019

Best Pictures

There’s no shortage of pictures from OTAs. It’s been all smiles in Oakland and looks like that’ll continue into mandatory minicamps.

Learning from the best. OTAs Day 5 📸: https://t.co/NYUmv5zGOG pic.twitter.com/4VmtStvVAo — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) May 29, 2019

OTAs are a great time for some unheralded players to start making a name for themselves and there’s been a few that have.

Keep an eye out for names like tight end Darren Waller. He’s looking to make strides in his second year with the Raiders and he’s impressed so far.

Best of Interviews

There’s been a lot of notable soundbites coming from coaches and players. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther gave an update on the defense and how it has come along since last year’s disappointment.

New general manager Mike Mayock also took to the mic to address one of the more controversial additions the Raiders have made.

Before Tuesday's OTAs, GM Mike Mayock addressed the addition of @68INCOGNITO and more: https://t.co/APyk3XwYo9 pic.twitter.com/rTSGqMyOXi — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) May 29, 2019

It also wouldn’t be a day ending in “y” if Jon Gruden didn’t have anything to say. He addressed some of the Raiders’ more exciting additions

The prize of the offseason in wide receiver Antonio Brown also came to the podium to discuss the Raiders receiving corps and his thoughts on the potential of a Hard Knocks appearance.

Information will continue to flow with mandatory minicamps going from June 11-13. All signs are pointing to growth in the right direction. Hopefully, Gruden and company can keep up the momentum through the minicamps.

