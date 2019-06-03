Patriots Sign 2019 Third-Round Pick Chase Winovich to Four-Year Contract

Finding a replacement for top pass rusher Trey Flowers is among the New England Patriots‘ top offseason issues to address for 2019. One of the candidates for leading the attack on opposing quarterbacks is Chase Winovich, the team’s third-round draft pick out of Michigan. And the Patriots just assured that the defensive end will be in training camp and ready to go.

Winovich and the Patriots agreed to a four-year contract worth $3.8 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates. The deal includes a $997,312 signing bonus. (As a commenter said in a reply to Yates’s tweet, couldn’t Winovich’s agent have pushed for an extra $2,688 to make that bonus a cool $1 million?)

Selected No. 77 overall, Winovich totaled 13.5 sacks during his junior and senior seasons at Michigan. (In four years overall, he notched 18.5 sacks overall. However, it’s worth noting that Winovich began his career in Ann Arbor as a tight end before moving over to defense.) He also compiled 166 tackles and 43 tackles for loss in his final two seasons.

Winovich had thumb surgery following his Pro Day workout at Michigan, but has been able to participate in OTAs with the Patriots. Now that he’s signed a professional contract and received that signing bonus, he can buy the car (with the new audio system that comes with it) that he promised his mother.

Following Winovich’s signing, running back Damien Harris is the Patriots’ lone 2019 draft pick (out of 10) who hasn’t agreed to a contract. Harris was New England’s other third-round selection this year, No. 87 overall.

