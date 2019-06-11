U.S. Beats Thailand 13-0, Shatters Record for Largest World Cup Win

The United States shattered multiple records in Reims, France on Tuesday. The women’s national team destroyed Thailand 13-0 in their Group Stage opener, beating the previous margin of victory record set by Germany over Argentina in 2007.

After a dominant 3-0 start in the first half, the Americans tallied 10 goals in the second frame over the Thai. For perspective, the Germans beat the Argentinians 11-0 overall. The Americans won a single half over a team 10-0.

In addition, striker Alex Morgan tied the record for most goals by a single player in a game. The 29-year old Californian netted five, including four in the second half, to match Michelle Akers previous mark.

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record … and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Here’s the order of goals scored:

Alex Morgan in the 12th minute

Rose Lavelle in the 20th

Lindsey Horan in the 32nd

Sam Mewis in the 50th

Alex Morgan in the 53rd

Sam Mewis in the 54th

Rose Lavelle in the 56th

Alex Morgan in the 74th

Megan Rapinoe in the 79th

Alex Morgan in the 81st

Mallory Pugh in the 84th

Alex Morgan in the 87th

Carli Lloyd in extra time

The U.S. is used to scoring goals in bunches, and not just against overmatched foes like the Thai. In their last World Cup game, the Americans routed Japan 5-2 behind three goals from Lloyd to win the title in Canada.

Her first-half hat trick fueled a 4-0 start. Four years later in Reims, the USWNT more than tripled that, while never allowing anything close to a threat from their Southeast Asian foes.

The United States returns to action on Sunday against Chile (12 p.m. EST, Fox).

Criticism for United States Running up the Score vs. Thailand

#USATHA good commentary…. #uswnt #usa lead by example and have decency/respect. 13th goal does not need to be celebrated like a first goal pic.twitter.com/bYmWT13csp — Hazelnoot-noot Latte (@allissanatalie) June 11, 2019

While the team celebrated passionately after each goal, there were some analysts that called the United States out for running up the score against a team making its first appearance in the World Cup.

Clare Rustad of TSN in Canada railed against Rapinoe after she slid towards the bench and kicked her heels in celebration of the ninth goal.

“I think they could have won with some humility and grace,” the former Canadian midfielder said in the postgame, “and they just couldn’t manage to do that. Celebrating goals latter in the game like this, it’s just completely unnecessary. I mean, they’re the No. 1 team in the world, and for me, I’m disgusted, honestly.”

As stated earlier, the U.S. seized the last World Cup in Canada with the final victory coming at BC Place in Vancouver. In addition, some Fox Sports analysts offered similar concerns about sportsmanship.