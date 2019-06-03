LOOK: Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins Spotted in Wheelchair After Game 2

Coming off a legitimate “gut-it-out” performance during the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors, DeMarcus Cousins had to be feeling good. But it appears the team had no interest in taking any risks with the center, nor did they want to push it with Mr. Clutch on Sunday night, Andre Iguodala.

As RealGM revealed, the duo was spotted being pushed through the airport in wheelchairs after the second game of the NBA Finals.

DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala in wheelchairs through the airport on their way back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/yQmSBIiLKd — RealGM (@RealGM) June 3, 2019

The good news is that Cousins seems to be all smiles after the game, and there doesn’t appear to be anything concerning about the situation involving either player. Although the same can’t necessarily be said for Klay Thompson, who left Sunday’s game due to an injury.

Play of DeMarcus Cousins & Andre Iguodala in Warriors’ Win

After a tough Game 1 loss, the Warrior bounced back with a 109-104 victory in Toronto, stealing home-court advantage in the process. The play of Cousins and Iguodala was a big part, as the talented center logged 28 minutes and scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Iguodala hit a clutch 3-pointer late in the game which sealed the victory for Golden State. He also posted a well-rounded stat line with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Overall, the duo of Cousins and Iguodala had arguably their personal best performances this postseason and showed the upside the Warriors have, even with Kevin Durant sidelined.

