Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 10

Today we look at the Boston Bruins ruining a party that was over fifty years in the making, Rory McIlroy flirting with history in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, a daring attempt to steal home in an MLB game, and an all-time zinger delivered by Max Muncy to Madison Bumgarner on his trip around the bases.

TOP MOMENT: Bruins Spoil St. Louis’s Party, Force Cup-Deciding Game 7



The scene was all set for the most memorable night in St. Louis Blues history. A sold-out Enterprise Arena and thousands of fans packed outside at a watch party, all hoping that Sunday would be the night when the Blues would raise their first Stanley Cup.

But the Boston Bruins would dash those dreams at least for a night, winning 5-1 and forcing a winner take all Game 7 back in Boston on Wednesday night.

The final score wasn’t representative of how tight the game was played for the first two periods. The Bruins got out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a Brad Marchand goal and that 1-0 score would remain into the third period when Brandon Carlo made it 2-0 at 2:31. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask improved to 8-3 on the road this postseason with 28 saves in Game 6, including a critical early kick save, which you can see below in a montage of his saves.

Wednesday’s Game 7 (8pm ET, NBC) will be the 17th in Stanley Cup Final history, but the first since 2011, when the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks. It will be the first time that Boston will ever host a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, per @Enrique_Rojas1. pic.twitter.com/IH3Qjxn0BT — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

Red Sox legend David Ortiz shot in the Dominican Republic. Here’s what you need to know about the incident. Kevin Durant practices, status questionable for Game 5. ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal wins 12th French Open title.



PEAK PERFORMANCE: Rory McIlroy fires a 61 to run away with RBC Canadian Open



Rory McIlroy flirted with history on Sunday as he came to the 18th needing a birdie to shoot an elusive 59, but recorded a bogey after his approach found the greenside bunker and he had to settle for a 61. Coming into Sunday’s final round, this year’s Players champion was tied with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson at 13 under par, but took the lead early and blitzed the field on the back nine.

McIlroy made five birdies on the front nine, shooting a 30, and added four more in a row on holes 11 through 14. He’d end up bogeying two of his final three holes but hit the shot of the day on the par five 17th when he stuck a 7-iron from 196 yards out to three feet for eagle.

McIlroy’s 61 tied his lowest career round, and his seven-shot victory was the largest margin at the Canadian Open since 1952. The Northern Irishman is one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this upcoming weekend. He’ll tee it up with Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman on Thursday at 10:51am ET.

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE DAY: Texas Rangers Rougned Odor’s Daring Steal of Home

In baseball, it doesn’t get much more exciting than a straight steal of home. With two outs in the 8th inning on Sunday, Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor performed the rare feat off of Oakland Athletics left-hander Ryan Buchter. I bet the next time Buchter has a runner on third, he’ll pay a bit more attention.

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Dodgers Muncy homers and then delivers epic burn to Bumgarner

Another page in the fabled Dodgers-Giants rivalry was authored on Sunday when Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy hit a bomb that splashed into McCovey Cove and then delivered an amazing line as he was rounding the bases.

Muncy’s 424-foot home run was launched off of Madison Bumgarner, and Bumgarner took offense to Muncy’s reaction and yelled at him to stop admiring his shot and to run the bases. Muncy then replied with an all-time zinger, shouting “If you don’t want to watch me run, you can go in the ocean and get it.”

"If you don't want me to watch the ball, you can get it out of the ocean." 😂@maxmuncy9 on his 1st inning HR off Madison Bumgarner. pic.twitter.com/lBSkGADMQd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 9, 2019

The home run turned out to be the only run scored in the game as the Dodgers took the rubber game of the series.

