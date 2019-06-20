Zion Williamson Girlfriend: Is Duke Star Still Dating Tiana White?

Zion Williamson is mere hours away from very likely being the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Some of the discussion in the wee hours before tonight in Brooklyn center on the Pelicans pairing the 6-foot-9 athlete with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett.

No matter what, though, it is highly expected that Williamson goes first, which means a guaranteed 2-year, $20 million contract per Spotrac.

For months, the rumored apple of his eye has been Tiana White. With long distance separating them in college, as well as radio silence on social media, that status is very much in the air. Let’s try to put together some pieces to this puzzle.

Is Zion Williamson Still Dating Tiana White?

ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ❤️#LoveAndBasketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/A4n4V7e1WQ — Nigel Dixon🙇🏾‍♂️💨 (@706NIGEL) June 19, 2019

The speculation about White cropped up when the two went to prom together while students at Spartanburg Day High School. She was a junior at the time, while he was a senior. According to Players Wiki, she was a member of the cheerleading squad, as well as volleyball and track and field teams.

Spartanburg is located in South Carolina outside of Greenville. If they were together during his one year at Duke, they would’ve been doing long distance, as Durham and Spartanburg are about a 3.5-hour drive apart.

Her Instagram page states that she is attending Wofford College as a part of the 2023 class. Wofford is also in Spartanburg, and would be a nearly 10-hour drive from New Orleans.

The long distance is one thing, but White is a complete non-presence on Williamson’s social media. She is not in any of his Instagram or Twitter posts, which could be about him keeping their lives as private as possible.

The two appeared on Instagram Live in Jan. 2018 while both were students at Spartanburg. She starting poking him after a user asked him if he had a girlfriend, and he remained coy about it with poking and prodding back.

“Do you have a girl?” White asked.

“Do I?” he responded with a smile.

“If you say no, you no longer do,” she retorted.

In fact, the last woman to appear on his Instagram was Disney Channel actress Peyton List. They posed for a picture above in February of this year. While our own Jonathan Adams stated that they appear just to be friends, she had recently been in a public breakup with former flame Cameron Monaghan.

“It was dope meeting a Disney ⭐️, thanks for supporting the Blue Devils,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In addition, the last post with White and Williamson together has since been deleted. Between the distance and his professional aspirations, it would make sense if the couple were at least on a break.

For the time being, the speculation will continue on Williamson’s dating life until he makes a public appearance with White, or someone else special.