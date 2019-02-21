Zion Williamson Posts Instagram Photo With Actress Peyton List

Zion Williamson’s buzz is so loud he was the topic of conversation among NBA players during All-Star Weekend. Williamson’s latest Instagram post to his more than two million followers was a photo of himself along with actress Peyton List.

“It was dope meeting a Disney ⭐️, thanks for supporting the Blue Devils🔵🔵 @peytonlist,” Williamson posted.

Here is a look at the photo of the two celebrities.

List is known for playing Emma Ross on the Disney shows Jessie and Bunk’d. List also just released the song “Dance Till We Die” from the movie ANTHEM of a Teenage Prophet.

The actress announced in 2018 that she was leaving Disney to pursue other ventures.

“Not quitting. I’ve aged out of children’s show. I love all of those people so much from the show. they are and always will be my family. Everyone grows up and starts new projects. Grateful for everyone who has grown with me and will continue to,” List responded to a fan on Instagram, per J-14.com.

Williamson and List appear to just be friends as the Duke forward has been linked to his high school sweetheart.

Zion Williamson’s Rumored Girlfriend, Tiana White, Is From His High School

Williamson has been linked to rumored girlfriend Tiana White, who Williamson took to his high school prom. Sports Gossip reported in November 2018 that the two are still dating. White is finishing up her senior year at Spartanburg Day High School.

Williamson posted the above photo on Instagram on April 30, 2018. Since then, his page has mostly been full of Duke basketball related images.

NBA Players Like LeBron James & Steph Curry Are Talking About Zion Williamson

Williamson is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The Duke big man has become so much of a star that NBA players are talking about him. Steph Curry admitted he is a topic of discussion in the Warriors locker room.

“He’s unreal. We were talking about him the other day in our team room,” Curry told The Undefeated. “He has a lot of hype around him and he’s unbelievably talented, but you can’t teach, like, his passion and the way that … he plays. He plays hard every possession, and that’s an underrated skill that kids can … emulate.”

Williamson has grown a following since his high school days thanks to his viral dunks. Williamson’s stardom has been compared to LeBron James, and the Lakers star is not shooting down the comparisons.

“I never tooted my nose up or had anything to say about the comparison to me and Zion and Zion to me,” James explained to The Undefeated. “I think it’s great — I think it’s great for the game.”

James recently attended the Duke-Virginia matchup causing many to speculate Williamson will sign with Klutch Sports run by his childhood friend, Rich Paul.

“A recruiting trip? I didn’t talk to anybody,” James told ESPN. “They’re only saying that because it’s Rich. When Shaq came to see me play in high school, when A.I. came to see me play in high school, they weren’t saying it was a recruiting trip then. But because it’s Rich Paul and LeBron, now it’s a recruitment trip.”