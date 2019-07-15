76ers Roster & Starting Lineup After Ben Simmons’ Contract Extension

The Philadelphia 76ers are one step closer to securing their future and making sure the star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are together for the long haul. While Simmons was cited as a name to watch for a potential contract extension this offseason, the two sides appear to have gotten a deal done before the new season.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, Simmons and the Sixers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $170 million max contract extension. The news was relayed from Simmons’ agent Rich Paul, as Charania notes.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2019

Following the huge extension for the 22-year-old guard, it now means he and Embiid will be together through at least the 2022-23 season, which is when the center’s contract runs through, per Spotrac.

We’re going to take a look at the current roster and starting lineup for the Sixers, and evaluate how the team’s future looks on paper.

Philadelphia 76ers Roster & Starting Lineup

*Notates expected starter.

C: Joel Embiid*, Jonah Bolden, Norvel Pelle

PF: Al Horford*, Miek Scott, Kyle O’Quinn

SF: Tobias Harris*, James Ennis, Matisse Thybulle

SG: Josh Richardson*, Zhaire Smith, Marial Shayok

PG: Ben Simmons*, Raul Neto, Shake Milton

Along with the extension for Simmons and Embiid having multiple years left on his deal, the Sixers signed Tobias Harris to a max contract this offseason, keeping him in town through the 2023-24 season. Harris’ deal with the Sixers is worth $180 million over five years, per Spotrac, and comes after he was acquired via trade by Philly and had a successful end to the 2018-19 season.

The spending spree didn’t end there for the Sixers front office, as they proceeded to add former Boston Celtics forward Al Horford as well. Horford received a four-year, $109 million deal, meaning he’ll also be locked in through 2022-23.

With the recent moves and signings, it shows the team wanted to put together a core which could play together for a long time and consistently push to win NBA titles. By setting up the contracts in this fashion, it could lead to success on a yearly basis, assuming the new-look group is able to mesh.

