Anthony Davis Wears Lakers Uniform for First Time [LOOK]

Following the trade which brought Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, there have been interviews, press conferences and plenty of chatter. But on Wednesday afternoon, Lakers fans were treated to a first look at the team’s newest star in the purple and gold.

During a photoshoot for the popular video game NBA 2K20, Davis revealed the debut of his new colors by wearing the entire Lakers uniform. NBA2K posted the photo on Twitter with the star forward in his No. 3 jersey.

IRL First Look at AD in full purple and gold 👀 We got something cookin on set 🎥 #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/fqpnRZiotS — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 17, 2019

While the Lakers gave up a huge haul which included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, along with multiple draft picks, this scene is another step towards Davis’ debut. The trade between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans was the first of many which created one of the wildest offseasons in NBA history.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Chris Paul Buyout: Lakers Among 5 Fits for CP3 After Trade to Thunder