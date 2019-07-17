Lakers’ Jared Dudley Wants in on Taco Tuesdays With LeBron James

The infamous ‘Taco Tuesday’ trips for LeBron James have become a popular occurrence, and the videos posted on social media have quickly gone viral. But this Tuesday was specifically special, as one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers joined LeBron and his family for some tacos.

As James posted on Instagram (via ESPN), recently-acquired big man Anthony Davis joined in for the Taco Tuesday fun.

Davis was spotted at the end of the video reacting to an obviously excited LeBron. This isn’t surprising when you consider that James and Davis were close friends even before the trade which brought the big man to the Lakers.

But next week, the Lakers star may have another teammate in attendance when it’s time to eat tacos.

Jared Dudley Plans to Join LeBron James’ Taco Tuesday

While it was only Davis at this week’s Taco Tuesday, it appears another new member of the Lakers wants in on the action. After a tweet was sent about free-agency signing Jared Dudley joining in on next week’s dinner, the veteran forward responded on Twitter making it known that he was planning to come over for it.

Dudley, who was one of the team’s first free-agent signings, has been vocal about his excitement of joining the Lakers. So much so, that he’s not only offered to defend his new star teammate duo but also had incredibly high praise for LeBron and Davis.

Jared Dudley Heaps Praise on LeBron James, Anthony Davis

After the free agency drama had cooled off a bit, Dudley and his other teammates spoke with the media about joining the Lakers. As SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen revealed, the veteran forward believes there’s no other duo in the NBA currently better than James and Davis.

"I can't think of any duo right now that's better than Anthony Davis and LeBron James" – Jared Dudley — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 12, 2019

Beyond that, as SB Nation’s Sabreena Merchant revealed, Dudley made it known that he’s ready and willing to “protect the franchise” by defending James and Davis on the floor.

“But best believe, if someone’s doing something to Anthony Davis or LeBron James, I’ll be the first one to step up. That is my role. I always told everyone this, every guy is someone who needs to protect the franchise. When I was with Giannis, when I was with [Devin] Booker, John Wall, Bradley Beal, it always happens in different phases. That’s just a certain role. So for this team, you want to play clean, you want to play fun. It’s all about gelling. Usually the teams who have the most fun and come together, they usually win at the end.”

