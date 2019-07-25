Odell Beckham Releases the Essential Browns Hype Video

If Cleveland Browns fans weren’t hyped up enough for the official start of training camp practices on Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. gave them yet another reason to be.

The Browns star wide receiver dropped a nearly two minute hype video on his Instagram on the eve of the team’s first training camp practice, letting the rest of the NFL know that Cleveland is amped for what is projected to be a historic season.

Simply put: the video will give any Browns fans goosebumps after waiting decades to have a team with this level of talent.

The video opens in a barber shop with Browns’ legend Joe Thomas on the TV delivering the message he said on NFL Network following the team’s trade for OBJ.

“They better have the firefighters on standby because that city is about to burn down,” Thomas, who as a the 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the Browns, can be heard saying. “That is a Browns town and they can feel it.”

The rest of the narration is from a Jim Rome segment where he delivered huge praise for Cleveland. It ends with the radio host calling the Browns “America’s Team.”

Watch the full video below courtesy of Beckham’s Instagram.

Browns Not Shying Away from Big Expectations

If the hype video from Beckham wasn’t enough evidence that the Browns are embracing their new role as an NFL darling, head coach Freddie Kitchens delivered further proof at his opening press conference on Wednesday.

“I want everybody to understand this – our goal here with the Cleveland Browns as long as I am here will always be to win the Super Bowl. Now that is the last time I will say that,” Kitchens said. “Just know and make it a given that that is what I believe to my core is to win the Super Bowl. You do not do that by talking about it, and you do not do that by outside expectations. You do it by putting expectations on how you prepare on a day-in and day-out basis, keeping your head down and not worrying about the scoreboard because then you cannot tell me when do I need to let up or when do I need to press a little harder. I just want everything they have, every time we walk onto that field. If we do that, we will let the scoreboard take care of itself.”

Odell Beckham Taking It One Day at a Time

In a recent bombshell interview with GQ, Beckham made it very clear about what he wants to do in Cleveland. As he puts it with “no sugarcoating,” he wants to win the Super Bowl.

“Legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship,” Beckham said. “Who does not get into this game to be 11-5 or 12-4 every season, to win their conference, to win the championship, to go to the Super Bowl? What else would you do this for? Every year with the Giants, when they’d ask me, ‘What are your goals for this year?’ I would say to win a Super Bowl. There’s no sugarcoating it. Even if you feel like your team can’t do it, the goal is to win the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what else I’m playing for. Playing to have a good season? No bro. I’m trying to win the Super Bowl.”

But after an offseason where Beckham made all kinds of bold statements similar to the one above, the three-time Pro Bowler is allegedly turning the hype machine down a few notches.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead,” Beckham said at his youth camp on Tuesday. “I feel like in the past I’ve always come in and said ‘I want to win Super Bowls.’ Obviously that’s the goal. It’s the only reason you do this. But I really want to slow it down this time, take it day by day, week by week and see where we end up.”

