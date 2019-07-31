Ezekiel Elliott Headlines Cowboys’ Eight NFL Top 100 Player Selections

Dallas Cowboys standout running back Ezekiel Elliott came in at 18th on NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2019. The team caps off its eighth and final pick tonight as the 24-year-old is currently holding out for a better contract and dealing with a $20 million lawsuit.

Previous Cowboys’ Selections

Cornerback Byron Jones was the first one off the list at 97th, followed by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch at 74th, wide receiver Amari Cooper at 64th, middle linebacker Jaylon Smith at 61st, offensive guard Zack Martin at 59th, and tackle Tyron Smith at 52nd.

NFL Network had been premiering a new episode each day with 10 players at a time. Tomorrow’s finale will feature Top 100 players, 10-1, starts at 9 p.m. ET.

