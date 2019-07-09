Floyd Mayweather Destroyed on Basketball Court in Unbelievable Video

Floyd Mayweather is a skilled boxer and can actually hold his own on the basketball court.

Unfortunately today was not his day in the video below:

HE SNAPPED FLOYD MAYWEATHER’S ANKLES 😭😭 (via IG/salseralina) pic.twitter.com/hDW24iT0vN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 9, 2019

For context: Playing in a celebrity basketball game in Las Vegas, Mayweather lost his footing while playing some defense against streetballer, Bone Collector.

If you’re tardy to the party: Bone Collector is a New York City streetball legend. He made a name for himself after participating in the late great Greg Marius’ Entertainers Basketball Classic at Harlem’s legendary Rucker Park.

50-1 This woulda killed Mayweather a bit on the inside 😂😂 https://t.co/UhKp4TQM59 — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) July 9, 2019

The Bone Collector, who goes by the real name, Larry Williams was named MVP of the EBC-Rucker Park Classic five years in a row from 2001-2006.

i know mayweather has been candid about his brittle hands, but he didnt say anything about his ankles. damn — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) July 9, 2019

Slam Magazine once named Bone Collector the Most Dangerous Streetball Player in the World.

He also once challenged Kobe Bryant to a game of one on one for $50,000.

Mayweather is a powerful force in the boxing ring. With a 50-0 record, he reportedly earned $272 million for fighting Conor McGregor in August 2017.

But his game on the basketball court has had holes in it in years past.

But everybody has their day, that’s basketball.

Last year during the $50k Charity Challenge celebrity basketball game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, Britney Elena of MTV’ Wild ‘n blocked Mayweather’s shot.

Elena documented the moment via her Instagram account with some pretty hilarious captions.

Mayweather also got crossed over by R&B singer, Tank during that game.

Floyd Mayweather has the support of his peers, especially from boxer, Adrien Broner.

Broner once told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that he has learned a great deal from Floyd.

“No disrespect to other fighters, but there’s no one else who can put on a show like me,” Adrien Broner told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“It’s nobody that is as entertaining as me, it’s nobody who can really draw a crowd that I draw.”

Mayweather’s “hard work and dedication.

“The biggest thing that I love about him is his work ethic,” Broner tells Scoop B Radio.

“All of the flashiness, I don’t care about none of that. All of the money that’s he’s made, I don’t care about none of that, because that’s what’s going to come with the success. I really look at how dedicated he really is to his craft.”