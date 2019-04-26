Floyd Mayweather Did This for Another Boxer to Motivate Him

Floyd Mayweather shocked no one when he went toe-to-toe with UFC’s Connor McGregor and won.

At 50-0 Mayweather set a record and will either stay retired or move on to another challenge.

Mayweather is crafty in business, marketing and in social media.

Per Complex:

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most polarizing athletes in recent history. While on a promotional trip to the native country of his former foe Manny Pacquiao, the underbelly of that duality reared its head as he was clowned by a Filipina woman. In a video that hit the internet last week, Floyd greets fans as he’s leaving the mall. However, the woman recording the clip ruins this moment by calling Mayweather a “chicken.” Eventually, this footage fell into the hands of Mayweather’s biggest non-boxing rival, 50 Cent. True to 50’s character, the clip quickly became another tool for him to agitate his enemy. On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to Instagram where he posted the video of the encounter with the caption, “hahaha n***a thought he was Obama for a minute till he heard what she said. LOL I DON’T LIKE YOU, CHICKEN YOU A CHICKEN I HATE YOU.” Outside of 50 Cent’s constant prodding, Floyd’s recent trip to the Philippines reignites the rumors that Mayweather might come out of retirement to give Pacquiao the rematch Manny wants. After beating Adrien Broner, Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach alluded to the fact that Manny could retire if Floyd isn’t willing to give him another fight.

One person looking to make moves by picking up where Mayweather has left of is one, Adrien Broner.

Broner has a record of 33-4-1.

Per Forbes’ Brian Mazique: At 5’6″, Broner is a passable welterweight.

He’s a little better suited for 140 pounds, but he was a future Hall of Famer at 135. While Broner is a smallish welterweight from a height and length standpoint, he does have a thick neck and head, which explains his extraordinary chin.

Broner has learned from Mayweather.

“No disrespect to other fighters, but there’s no one else who can put on a show like me,” Adrien Broner told me on a recent episode of Scoop B Radio.

“It’s nobody that is as entertaining as me, it’s nobody who can really draw a crowd that I draw.”

Broner says he admires Mayweather’s “hard work and dedication.

“The biggest thing that I love about him is his work ethic,” Adrien Broner told Scoop B Radio.

“All of the flashiness, I don’t care about none of that. All of the money that’s he’s made, I don’t care about none of that, because that’s what’s going to come with the success. I really look at how dedicated he really is to his craft.”