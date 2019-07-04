Lakers ‘in Mix’ to Sign Former Knicks & Mavs Guard Trey Burke [Report]

Slowly but surely, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking steps towards filling out their roster as free agency rolls on. But while the team is awaiting the decision of forward Kawhi Leonard, they have to be careful with cap space, so the signings have been few and far between. Most recently, it was revealed that Rob Pelinka and company are eyeing former New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke.

The report comes courtesy of Marc Berman of the New York Post, who explains that Burke had previously hinted about joining the Lakers while with the Knicks. In turn, it was revealed the team is now in the mix to sign the 26-year-old guard.

Trey Burke, who has a place in SoCal, has long hinted about the possibility of Lakers' interest when he was a Knick. No surprise Lakers are in mix for Burke this July, per source. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) July 4, 2019

The potential addition of Burke wouldn’t come as a surprise, even beyond the reasons pointed out above by Berman. Obviously, the Lakers may need to make a few cost-effective signings in free agency, specifically if they’re able to sign Leonard this offseason.

While that remains up in the air, the Lakers bringing Burke into the mix would set up a situation where they have a player capable of running the second unit who’s proven capable of scoring in bunches.

