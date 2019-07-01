Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With Troy Daniels & Free Agency Updates

As the world awaits the final word from Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Lakers’ top free-agent target, the team’s roster remains a hot-button topic. After the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis via trade earlier in the offseason and proceeded to clear additional cap space by tacking on other contracts, it cleared a path to sign Leonard.

But after the first day of free agency, the Lakers have been incredibly quiet as they await word on the All-Star forward’s decision. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, the lone signing thus far is guard Troy Daniels, who inked a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Free agent Troy Daniels has agreed to a one-year, $2.1M with the Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Daniels gives the Lakers an elite shooter to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and does not affect the team’s cap space. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

With the trade for Davis, along with Daniels, it leaves the Lakers with just four players on their current roster. Unfortunately, the team can’t make any big decisions about their free agent moves as they await word from Leonard, because he’d take up virtually all of their salary cap space.

Let’s take a look a Lakers roster and starting lineup to this point in free agency.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup Through Start of Free Agency

*Notates expected starter

C: Anthony Davis*

PF: LeBron James*

SF: Kyle Kuzma*

F: Troy Daniels

PG: ??

As seen above, the Lakers don’t currently have a point guard and it’s like Daniels will be one of the team’s second-unit players more than likely. Obviously, quite a bit can change but it will all depend on whether Leonard opts to sign with the team or not.

Even if the former Toronto Raptors forward does head to Los Angeles, the team’s outlook and roster will remain a work in progress. This is largely due to the fact that Davis is unlikely to play center, which could potentially leave the team with four starting-caliber forwards in LeBron, Davis, Leonard and Kuzma.

It’s highly likely that free agents will have a high interest in joining the Lakers, with or without Leonard in the mix. But whether the front office can spend more on additional players or be forced to offer lower contracts is another topic which all fans are awaiting word on.

Lakers Linked to Andre Iguodala

Among the many players who have already been connected with the Lakers as potential free agent signings, one name which stands out is Andre Iguodala, who’s not even on the market yet. After Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as a part of the deal which sent D’Angelo Russell to the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, there’s belief he could be bought out.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith actually stated on his show that Iguodala is “planning on joining the Lakers,” as Showtime Forum revealed.

“He [Iguodala] has basically, according to sources, informed everybody- what he is going to do is, he is going to work out a buyout and then go to the Lakers,” Smith stated.

He continued to state that he’s unsure as to whether that will definitively happen, but it’s among the moves worth watching over the coming days.

