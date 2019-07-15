Lakers’ Over/Under Win Projection Higher Than All But Clippers, 4 Others

Oddsmakers appear to like what the Los Angeles Lakers have done with their roster heading into the 2019-20 NBA season. Unfortunately, it’s hasn’t left quite as strong of an impression as the team they share Staples Center with, along with a few other teams.

While the NBA offseason isn’t over yet, the rosters of most teams have come together and we have an idea of how the upcoming year will look. And according to the latest projections, the Lakers will be among the best teams in the league, but the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis come in behind Clippers’ pairing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lakers’ 2019-20 NBA Win Projection Total

The latest betting projection for over/under on wins next season comes from BetOnline.ag and features the Lakers with a strong 51.5, making them one of just seven teams above 50. But they’re still only tied for the fifth-highest mark for over/under win total, behind the Clippers, Utah Jazz and two Eastern Conference teams.

Projected Over/Under NBA Win Totals – Top Tier

Los Angeles Clippers: 55.5

Milwaukee Bucks: 54.5

Philadelphia 76ers: 53.5

Utah Jazz: 52.5

Los Angeles Lakers: 51.5

Houston Rockets: 51.5

Denver Nuggets: 50.5

Indiana Pacers: 48.5

Boston Celtics: 48.5

Golden State Warriors: 47.5

It’s interesting to see the Jazz ahead of both the Lakers and Houston Rockets, who recently acquired Russell Westbrook to pair with James Harden. Regardless, the Jazz did add Mike Conley, which will likely create another dimension to their offense and add to their outlook as one of the NBA’s strongest defensive groups.

NBA Projected Win Totals 2019-20: Middle Tier

Among the second group of teams with the highest projections, you’ll find the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors. Obviously, the loss of Leonard in free agency, along with guard Danny Green, who went to the Lakers, will hurt the team’s outlook this season. The new-look Brooklyn Nets are also right there with the Raptors, and it’s unknown if they’ll have recently-acquired Kevin Durant at any point this season.

Toronto Raptors: 45.5

Brooklyn Nets: 45.5

Portland Trail Blazers: 44.5

San Antonio Spurs: 43.5

Miami Heat: 42.5

Dallas Mavericks: 41.5

Orlando Magic: 41.5

New Orleans Pelicans: 36.5

Sacramento Kings: 35.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 35.5

While the Nets appear to be a bit low at 45.5, the same can be said for the Miami Heat, who added Jimmy Butler this offseason via sign-and-trade with the Sixers. The New Orleans Pelicans should probably be a bit higher than 36.5 also after the addition of Zion Williamson and multiple young pieces such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Jaxson Hayes.

Two of the most intriguing additions for the Pelicans this offseason are JJ Redick and Derrick Favors, who should help bolster their outlook immediately.

NBA Win Total Projections 2019-20: Bottom Tier

The Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks headline this group, and you could argue that the projection for at least the Knicks may be slightly low. Although New York didn’t land one of the top free agents this offseason, they did add quite a few talented pieces to help their immediate outlook.

Atlanta Hawks: 32.5

Chicago Bulls: 30.5

Washington Wizards: 28.5

New York Knicks: 27.5

Memphis Grizzlies: 27.5

Phoenix Suns: 26.5

Cleveland Cavaliers: 25.5

Charlotte Hornets: 23.5

Thanks to the emergence of Trae Young and John Collins, among others, the Hawks have become a team to watch. They also added De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish through the draft along with Allen Crabbe, Jabari Parker and Evan Turner. It’s a strong core in Atlanta, and they could be a sleeper team to watch in the East.

As for the Bulls, it’s hard not to like the addition of Coby White, and they have a talented core. Their 2019-20 group is set to feature Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. and free-agent signing’s Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky. Denzel Valentine is also likely to be healthy and another rookie in power forward Daniel Gafford is an interesting young prospect.

