Kawhi to LA: Kawhi Leonard to Clippers Revealed by Award Winning Actor

Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP will join Paul George on a team that is coached by Doc Rivers.

Guess what? Samuel L. Jackson knew that this would happen all along and we all should have listened.

“I think he is going land with the Clippers for some reason,” Jackson told Scoop B Radio.

“But it would be an interesting shot if he shows up in Brooklyn.”

Leonard had been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers for a while.

“I mean if he leaves, my expectation is simply that’s where he’d go,” Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s looking at these bombers and he’s looking at a team that from the get go will be built around him and he’s going to be where he wants to be and he’s going to be the centerpiece as much as Toronto has catered to him, it’s a little bit, again, it’s like the uniqueness of LeBron going to Dwyane Wade and joining Dwyane Wade in Miami.”

The Brooklyn Nets were rumored to be on Leonard’s wish-list at one time.

Some believed that the Toronto Raptors had some seniorit with Leonard having won an NBA Championship with the Toronto.

Leonard made no public comments about his long-term commitment to the Raptors organization or the city of Toronto.

According to the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield, there was a report he had purchased a home out north. “Didn’t happen yet, no,” Leonard replied when asked.

When Leonard was asked what winning a championship could mean for the city of Toronto, Leonard replied: “I’m really not sure. I guess you’ve gotta ask somebody on the street or one of our fans … or somebody that’s been living in Canada for awhile.”

The Toronto Raptors owned Leonard’s Bird rights and had the ability to offer him a five-year, $189.6 million deal.

Ultimately, however, it came down to comfortability with Paul George.

Two years ago, George wanted to be traded to the Lakers and they couldn’t pull it off.

Last year they wanted to sign him as a free agent. He wouldn’t even give them a meeting.

As the LA Times’ Bill PLaschke dutifully noted: Last year, Leonard wanted to be traded to the Lakers. They couldn’t pull it off. Then last week the stage was set for him to join them as a free agent, and at least this time they got a meeting, but they couldn’t close the deal.

Per USA Today’s Jeff Zillgit: Other teams can offer a four-year deal worth $140.6 million. Leonard can also negotiate a shorter contract, too, and it may not be about the most money, either. Lifestyle, coach, front office, teammates and city also can play a role in a free agent’s decision.