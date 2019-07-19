Malik Henry: ‘Last Chance U’ QB Competing for Nevada Starting Spot

Malik Henry is back for “Last Chance U” Season 4, but the bigger question is what happened to the quarterback after the show. Henry enrolled at Independence Community College after things did not work out at Florida State. While we will not discuss Season 4 spoilers, do not read any further if you do not want to know what happened to Henry after the season ended.

Henry is attempting to walk on at Nevada, and it looks like the former “Last Chance U” quarterback might get his second chance. Henry shined in the spring game for the Wolf Pack by completing 16-of-28 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown.

“I really just have to stay in the playbook, stay around my guys,” Henry said after the spring game, per 247 Sports. “Working on timing routes, make sure we all have great chemistry. If we do that I think we’ll go out there and be a well-oiled machine. We’ll be able to flow, the offense will be running smoothly. I think we just need more time together.”

Henry Is Competing for the Nevada Starting Quarterback Position

Henry also shot a workout video with Overtime about a month before the release of Season 4. Henry was wearing Nevada gear as he talked about working on his game.

Henry will be competing against senior Cristian Solano and freshman Carson Strong for the QB1 role, per Athlon Sports. Henry discussed his decision to join the Wolf Pack with Nevada Sports Net.

A couple of coaches from Nevada reached out to me and with time we built a relationship, we built a rapport and our bond got stronger and stronger and I just feel comfortable with Nevada. These coaches are great. The first day they really welcomed me in here and treated me like family. A lot of other places can say they do that, but here I felt that. I’ve been at a lot of other places, but here at Nevada they really practice what they preach. I really appreciate all of the coaches for giving me a shot. I appreciate all of the coaches for not slighting me or looking at me differently because of my past and the show. I just really appreciate them and appreciate the team for accepting me and it’s been great so far. I’m happy with where I’m at.

Nevada Head Coach Jay Norvell Noted Henry Has “So Many Tools”

With no starting quarterback named at Nevada, Henry is part of an open competition. Both the coaches and players emphasized they did not care about how Henry was characterized on the show. Nevada head coach Jay Norvell believes the former Florida State quarterback has “so many tools.”

“Malik Henry has so many tools,” Norvell explained to Nevada Sports Net. “He has a very gifted arm. He’s very mobile in the pocket. He can hurt you in the run. And he’s a former baseball player, so he can throw from funny body positions and get his body in positions. So much of being able to throw on the run is getting your upper body in position to make offset throws. You’ve seen it from guys like (Patrick) Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Malik Henry is exciting.”