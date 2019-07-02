Megan Rapinoe: Why Is the USWNT Star Not Playing Today vs. England?

Megan Rapinoe is out of the starting lineup against England as U.S. manager Jill Ellis chose to start Christen Press at forward. According to Fox, U.S. Soccer representatives declined to comment on if the decision was tied to an injury, noting that Ellis would respond to questions after the game. Goal’s Seth Vertelney reported that Rapinoe has been ruled out for the entire England match.

“Megan Rapinoe is OUT of the USWNT lineup vs. England. #FIFAWWC Asked U.S. official if she’s healthy: ‘Jill will deal with that after the game,'” Vertelney tweeted.

Leading up to the match, there was not any word about Rapinoe suffering an injury, so the move could be strategic or disciplinary. It seems unlikely to be pure strategic if Rapinoe was ruled out for the entire game. SB Nation’s Kim McCauley suggested the decision could help the USWNT’s defensive efforts against England.

So You’re Wondering Why Megan Rapinoe Isn’t Starting For The USWNT: As good as Pinoe is, she doesn’t contribute a lot defensively. Christen Press is the fastest and fittest player on the USWNT. England RB Lucy Bronze has been the best player at this tournament. So, that’s why… In the event that England abandons their usual high-tempo style and the USWNT needs to break down a structured defense late, they can bring Pinoe off the bench. For once, I’m defending a controversial Jill Ellis decision. I think it’s a good one.

What Happened to Megan Rapinoe? The USWNT’S Star’s Absence Remains a Mystery

There is also the chance Ellis was attempting to rest Rapinoe, but this also seems unlikely given the USWNT are playing in the World Cup semifinal match with so much on the line. Soccer writer Dan Lauletta reported Rapinoe was not warming up with the team.

“Megan Rapinoe standing on the edge of the 18, no shin guards and not warming up ahead of the start of #ENGUSA World Cup semifinal in about 40 minutes,” Lauletta tweeted.

All this should lead to an interesting postgame press conference with the U.S. manager. It has been Rapinoe’s streak of goals that helped the USA advance in the knockout stage.

England’s Manager Phil Neville Praised Megan Rapinoe Prior to the USA-England Game

Prior to the match, England manager Phil Neville was complimentary of Rapinoe. Neville even joked that Rapinoe broke his Apple watch during their last matchup as Yahoo Sports detailed.