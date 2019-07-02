Megan Rapinoe’s Girlfriend, Sue Bird, Takes on Donald Trump

Megan Rapinoe’s girlfriend, Sue Bird, took on Donald Trump in her recent article for The Players’ Tribune. The lengthy article (which is completely worth your time) was partly a response to Trump’s criticism of her partner and also a tribute to the USWNT’s performance in the World Cup.

Bird, who is a WNBA star for the Seattle Storm, admitted she “freaked out” a little after Trump criticized Rapino in a series of tweets.

And by that I mean: What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little. That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f*cking) White House! — but our dispositions are not… I mean, some of it is kind of funny….. but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.)

Donald Trump Criticized Megan Rapinoe After Her Comments Went Viral About Refusing a Potential White House Visit

Part of this stems from a viral video that featured Rapinoe saying she was not “going to the f—— White House” if the team was invited. Trump responded with three tweets that ranged from taking a shot at the NBA to inviting the USA team to the White House regardless of if they win the title. Here was Trump’s response on Twitter on June 26.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… ….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. ….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!

Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe Have Been Dating Since 2016

Bird and Rapinoe initially met at a sponsorship event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The couple started dating a few months later, per The Seattle Times. Like Rapinoe, Bird has a long list of athletic accomplishments. Bird is one of the top players in the WNBA with three championships and is an 11-time All-Star.