Paul George’s Awkward History with New Coach Doc Rivers & His Daughter

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are the latest NBA superstars to team up in the Western Conference. While LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins form a strong outfit for the Lakers, George and Leonard immediately make the Clippers one of the teams to beat in the entire league.

One thing that could derail team chemistry? Paul George’s history with his new head coach Doc Rivers. In particular, it’s George’s history with Rivers’ daughter Callie, a former Florida Gators volleyball player.

She is currently the fiancee of Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry and was seen cheering him on during his time on the Portland Trail Blazers. She and Curry got engaged back in February, according to TMZ.

The NBA star popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on Valentine’s Day at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. While both NBA families were in town for All-Star Weekend, Curry and Rivers had plenty of loved ones to celebrate the engagement with.

Before she dated Curry, she was with George, who experienced some public embarrassment for cheating on her. International Business Times reported that he impregnated a stripper named Daniela Rajic back in 2014 and even offered to pay her $1 million to abort the child, which she did not accept. This allegation was denied by George’s reps.

“Daniela isn’t new to the world of ballers. She was rumored to have messed around with Lil Wayne in the past and can be found frequenting Heat games. Here’s where it gets messy. Daniela and George go back at least to over the summer of 2013, when they were spotted at a mansion party together,” a source tells balleralert.com. George allegedly tried to get her to abort the child, but she obviously declined the money he offered. Two weeks ago, Daniela posted a photo on Instagram stating she’s having a girl.

“There is no truth to the rumors that Paul offered money for [Daniela] not to have the child,” George’s reps responded. Months later, Rajic filed a paternity suite against George, according to Madame Noire.

Paternity was eventually confirmed, and by October, the baller was in full daddy mode, showing off his daughter, Olivia. This was after he was accused of being a “deadbeat” and was criticized by a judge for attacking Rajic’s parenting while not stepping up on his own. “It is beyond comprehension how [George] could vouch for his skill at caring for the child while disparaging [Rajic’s] abilities when he has never even seen the child, asked to see the child, or offered to provide for the child’s needs,” Judge Matthew Cooper said at the time.

George and Rajic have reconciled, however, even having a second child together. She and her family have even pushed for George to leave Oklahoma City and head back to his hometown of Los Angeles for a while.

The public embarrassment may have rubbed Callie’s father Doc the wrong way. Two summers ago, the Clippers had room to add a shooting guard on its roster with plenty of cap space. Despite this, the management didn’t push for George, possibly the best option available.

However, with George in the fold in Los Angeles now, some type of private reconciliation must have occured. If not, the Clippers sidelines next season could get a little awkward.

