Daniela Rajic, Paul George’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Paul George and Daniela Rajic have had a rocky road to hit the current smooth ground they share together. While George was with the Indiana Pacers in 2013, he met Rajic and entered into a relationship that has spanned an accidental pregnancy, a paternity lawsuit, a falling out and a recoupling.

Now, the pair are openly dating and raising children together, appearing several times in public and on social media enjoying each other’s company.

Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. George and Rajic Went to Court After He Impregnated Her in 2014

Paul George & Daniela Rajic Enjoy Yankees Game; How They Went From PG Bribing Her for Abortion to Happy Home https://t.co/kZ2epdMpX6 pic.twitter.com/lX6hv7jPpv — Robert Littal (@BSO) August 3, 2017

International Business Times reported that George impregnated Rajic back in 2014 when she was a stripper at a club called Tootsie’s in Miami. The IBT report stated that he offered to pay her $1 million to abort the child, but this allegation was denied by George’s reps.

“There is no truth to the rumors that Paul offered money for [Daniela] not to have the child,” George’s reps responded. Months later, Rajic filed a paternity suit against George, according to Madame Noire.

Paternity was eventually confirmed, and by October, the baller was in full daddy mode, showing off his daughter, Olivia. This was after he was accused of being a “deadbeat” and was criticized by a judge for attacking Rajic’s parenting while not stepping up on his own. “It is beyond comprehension how [George] could vouch for his skill at caring for the child while disparaging [Rajic’s] abilities when he has never even seen the child, asked to see the child, or offered to provide for the child’s needs,” Judge Matthew Cooper said at the time.

George and Rajic eventually settled, with the following statement from his attorney.

“They have reached a settlement with full joint custody and a financial package. They will be raising their daughter together. Paul George had always intended to do the right thing, and he is thrilled to have a daughter. The settlement is generous, the child is going to have a wonderful life, and both parents will be equally involved in bringing her up.” Rajic’s lawyer Raoul Felder declined to discuss terms of the confidential settlement, but added, “If this was baseball, they would say he stepped up to the plate.”

2. George Cheated on Callie Rivers, the Daughter of Doc Rivers, When He Hooked Up With Rajic

When George first started seeing Rajic, he was dating Callie Rivers, the daughter of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. They quickly split after the cheating news went public, which possibly rubbed her father the wrong way when George could’ve taken his talents to Los Angeles.

He has also been connected to Playboy playmate Jessica Burciaga back in 2009, as well as a woman named Destiny Marie. This information is according to the site Players Wives.

3. The Couple Have Two Children Together

Daniela kept the first child from the original paternity suit, who is named Olivia. She posted an Instagram picture of her with Olivia at the ATP Miami Open last month.

In late 2017, Rajic gave birth to another daughter. Her name is Natasha, and she has a picture on Instagram with a Nintendo Switch controller in her hand (and George trying to take it away). The Fresno Bee reported the second birth:

By Wednesday evening, Rajic posted a “video story” to her Instagram account with a photo of her holding a baby while in a hospital bed. Neither George nor Rajic had yet to publicly announce the arrival of their baby or the baby’s gender with a statement on social media as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

In late April, it was rumored that a 3rd child was on the way, but there’s no news of another child that’s official.

4. Rajic’s Family Wants George to Move to Los Angeles

George has been the subject of rampant speculation about his future, as many have suspected he will eventually leave Oklahoma City for Los Angeles. One supporter of this move is Rajic’s family according to a report from 247 Sports and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Here’s the problem: the wife would rather be in L.A. Paul George’s parents, from what I’m told, would rather him be in L.A.”

George went to Palmdale High School, which is just outside Los Angeles. While he eventuall re-signed with the Thunder for this season, another potential early exit from the NBA Playoffs could bring his family to Southern California.

5. Rajic is No Longer Dancing, and is Launching a New Bikini Business

Daniela is reportedly no longer dancing, and announced that she is launching a new bikini business this past January. Per Sports Daily:

Still, Rajic is finding the time to begin a business endeavor of her own. She and Patrick Patterson’s girlfriend, Sarah Nassar, are launching their own bikini line, Nude Swim. And apparently, they’ll not only be owners, but they’ll also be modeling the line…

There’s no information on Rajic signing with an official modeling company, but she posts several pictures of herself in fashionable clothing and swimwear on Instagram.