Raiders’ Antonio Brown Will Lead League in Receiving TDs, Says Analyst

After a drama-filled year in Pittsburgh, new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is looking to put that all behind him in 2019. Despite all the drama, Brown still led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2018. He may have earned a reputation of being a diva along the way, but Brown is one of the top receivers in the NFL and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon. Though the Raiders aren’t considered to be as talented as the Steelers, there is still hope that Brown will keep up his superstar production.

Antonio Brown Will Lead League in Receiving TDs, Says Analyst

Raiders’ starting quarterback Derek Carr is coming off of a couple of down years in Oakland. He only threw 19 touchdowns in 2018, which is only four more than how many Brown caught. In Carr’s defense, his best receiver was an aging Jordy Nelson and he was behind a terrible offensive line. He’s proven that when he has talent around him, he can light up the stat sheet. In Brown, Carr is going to easily have the best weapon of his career. Even though Brown won’t have Ben Roethlisberger throwing to him, there are those that still believe that Brown will put up big numbers with Carr. Maurice Morton at Bleacher Report believes that Brown will lead the league in receiving touchdowns once again in 2019:

“The Raiders reconstructed their wide receiver depth chart over the last year,” said Morton. “With new faces in the top spots, expect Carr to target the best wideout early, often and in crucial situations. After leading the league in receiving touchdowns last season, Brown may do so again in 2019.”

Morton predicts that Brown will rack up 14 touchdowns in 2019. Brown will be 31 by the time the season starts, but there are few people in the world that put as much work in to stay healthy and in shape than he does. Brown is constantly exercising and it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that he hasn’t eaten an unhealthy meal in a decade. Even on his recent vacation to Hawaii, he was seen working out with a local high school football team. Former Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has never had more than seven touchdowns in a season and Brown hasn’t had less than eight since 2012. At his best, Cooper has never been better than Brown at his worst. Brown’s impact on the offense will be substantial and look for Derek Carr to improve greatly now that he has a weapon like Brown.

