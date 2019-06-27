Raiders’ Antonio Brown Works Out With High School Team in Hawaii [LOOK]

While some NFL players vacation before the start of training camp, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is working out during his. Brown was recently seen with a Maui high school football team in Hawaii. Brown’s work ethic is already legendary and he somehow keeps outdoing himself. Before he went to Hawaii, Brown’s camp got in touch with Logan Peitscher, co-owner of Powerhouse Gym in Kihei, and told him that he’d be training out of his gym and wanted access to a jug machine. Peitscher connected Brown with the Maui Sabers and that’s how he found himself practicing with the high school team.

AB pulled up at Maui High School practice to put in work with the team Vacation ➡️ Still grinding (via @mauihighsabers, @AB84)pic.twitter.com/Bi42HMXOqJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 27, 2019

There’s no doubt that working out is fun for Brown. There’s no way somebody could dedicate as much time to their craft as Brown does and not get enjoyment from it. According to Maui High’s starting quarterback, Tavita Tufaga, Brown started to use car headlights to light the field when the sun went down so he could continue practicing. Apparently, Brown doesn’t know the meaning of vacation.

“He caught 400 passes less than 10 yards away from the machine and he caught everything,” said the football team’s head coach Rodney Figueroa. “He puts in the work man. You read about him but for the kids to see that in person was an experience.”

This all bodes well for the Raiders who are expecting big things from Antonio Brown. He’s already considered one of the top receivers in the NFL and by the looks of it, he’d like to continue to be one of them until he’s 40. He’s said before he wants to catch some of Jerry Rice’s records and the only way he’ll do that is if his career has some longevity.

It’s been a busy offseason for the five-time all-pro. First, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers and then he had subsequent drama with his ex-teammates. That said, all of that seems behind him now and he seems determined to help the Raiders turn things around. He’s already formed a strong relationship with quarterback Derek Carr. The tandem of Carr and Brown could become a legendary one for the Raiders if the two can make it work. With HBO and Hard Knocks heading to training camp, expect to hear a lot more about Brown and his work ethic.

