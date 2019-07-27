Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 27

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott beginning his holdout by not reporting for the team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif. with two years still remaining on his deal.

HOLDOUT BEGINS: Cowboys’ Star RB Ezekiel Elliott Doesn’t Report for Training Camp

Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t on the Dallas Cowboys plane to California on Thursday and wasn’t present for the start of training camp on Friday either.

The star running back, who still has two years left on his rookie deal, officially began his holdout on Friday in hopes of pressuring the Cowboys into giving him a new deal.

“He’s late,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “We have officially reported, so he’s a non-report officially and all of the mechanisms that are in place with your collective bargaining agreements, structurally under the contract, everything is in place and addressed if you’re not where you’re contracted to be, so he’s late.”

"He's late." ⏰ Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett addressed the Ezekiel Elliott situation Friday in Oxnard. 📽: @LandisImages / @dallasnewsphoto #CowboysNation #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/l4rEkVt1Ks — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) July 26, 2019

The Cowboys have not been shy about feeding Zeke a massive amount. Last year, Elliott had a monster workload, with 304 rushes — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage.

The Ohio State product has led the league in rushing two of his first three seasons but has put on some major mileage in the process. That could be why the Cowboys have shown reluctance in giving Elliott a long-term deal.

Elliott wants to make more than what Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley got on his four-year, $57.5 million deal, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Elliott, 24, is due to make a base salary of $3.85 million this season and $9.09 million in 2020, which was a fifth-year option the team has already exercised.

Elliott is not the only big-name player holding out. Others doing the same around the league include fellow running back Melvin Gordon of the Chargers, Texans star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and veteran Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams.

LIFTOFF: Russell Westbrook Introduced by Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook was all smiles as he traded in his familiar Oklahoma City blue for Houston Rockets red for the first time on Friday.

The Rockets traded for Westbrook earlier this month in a blockbuster deal that sent veteran point guard Chris Paul and draft picks to the Thunder. The trade was a ripple effect of another move OKC made this offseason, shipping Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers to combine forces with Kawhi Leonard, shifting the competitive landscape of the NBA.

With the Rockets, Westbrook joins forces with former teammate and fellow MVP James Harden. Westbrook — the league’s notorious triple-double machine — won the NBA’s top honor in 2017, while Harden took home the trophy in 2018.

“To be able to win something you have to be able to sacrifice some parts of your game and we both understand that,” Westbrook said. “We both understand that we have one common goal and that’s to win championships. We understand what we have to do.”

CASHING IN: Bobby Wagner Gets Huge Deal From Seahawks

Some NFL players are getting paid. Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner bet on himself and won big.

Wagner and the Seahawks reportedly agreed to a three-year extension worth $54 million with $40.2 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest paid inside linebacker in the league, with an annual value of $18 million. Wagner self-negotiated the contract.

“We feel blessed that we were able to draft Bobby in 2012, keep him here on a second contract, and now to have him sign a third contract is a huge deal for us,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll go down not only as one of the greatest Seahawks, but also as one of the greatest middle linebackers in NFL history. It’s a major deal for our organization moving into the future.”

Wagner is one of only three players remaining on the Seahawks roster from its Super Bowl champion team in 2014. That didn’t stop his former teammates from reaching out and congratulating their friend.

Hell yea!!! Get ya money!!! Who was his agent? https://t.co/EhtaBb0QC3 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 27, 2019

Wagner is a four-time All-Pro selection and has had over 130 tackles each of the last three seasons.

