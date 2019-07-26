Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 26

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the latest rumors that are swirling as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches and a look at the team win totals that were released Thursday for the upcoming NBA season.

MLB TRADE DEADLINE RUMORS: Mets Intent on Moving Syndergaard, Bumgarner Likely to Stay in San Francisco

With the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline quickly approaching, the rumor mill is heating up and this season it centers around some of the game’s most talented pitchers.

The New York Mets have had a beyond-disappointing season, eight games out of a Wild Card spot at 47-55, and they appear to be more than interested in shopping one of their high profile arms, Noah Syndergaard.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported on Thursday that the Mets are “fully intent on dealing Syndergaard” by the July 31st deadline.

Rival evaluators say they believe the Mets are fully intent on dealing Noah Syndergaard before the trade deadline. "It's beyond listening," said one. "They want to move him." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 25, 2019

The 26-year-old is under the Mets’ control through 2021 and if a team wants to land him, it’s going to come with a high price tag. According to Joel Sherman at the New York Post, the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres are among the teams that have expressed interest, with the Padres owning one of the deepest farm systems in the game.

The San Francisco Giants’ recent sizzling streak may have gone a long way in allowing the team to keep their ace, as it now appears that they are unlikely to trade Madison Bumgarner, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Reporter: Are you less worried less conscious about a trade given the way the team is playing? Bumgarner: “I don’t give a sh-t. I’m here to win games for this team and that’s what I’m doing.” #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/qqkGIkMyeJ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 19, 2019

A few weeks back it was all but a foregone conclusion that the Giants would be sellers and Bumgarner would be traded, but a 17-4 stretch has pulled them within 3.5 games of a National League Wild Card spot, and the team now appears to be in contending mode.

Another team that has launched themselves back into contention is the Cleveland Indians, who have moved just two games back of the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins. Despite this, it appears that the Indians may still be interested in moving their star right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer by the Trade Deadline.

MLB.com’s John Paul Morosi reported on Wednesday that the Indians have discussed a possible Bauer trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, who are only one game out of a Wild Card spot in the National League.

#Phillies and #Indians have discussed a possible Trevor Bauer trade, sources say, as I reported on @MLBNetwork this morning. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 24, 2019

We’ve got a very interesting week to look forward to, with the Trade Deadline set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers Top Oddsmakers’ List of Season Win Totals for 2019-2020

The top 8 teams' win totals in each NBA conference, according to Caesars Sportsbook ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dFsEWg4IMc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2019

The upcoming NBA season promises to be one of the more intriguing ones in recent history, coming off of an offseason that saw the league’s landscape shift as some of the game’s top stars relocated.

Oddsmakers from Caesars Sportsbook posted the regular season win totals for each team on Thursday. The Milwaukee Bucks, who won a league-best 60 games last season, topped this year’s projected list at 57.

Leading the West, are the LA Clippers at 55.5, who acquired the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this offseason. The Houston Rockets, who landed Russell Westbrook to team up with James Harden are at 52 and the Los Angeles Lakers, who added star big man Anthony Davis to join forces with LeBron James, opened at 51.5.

According to ESPN, nearly six times as much money has been wagered at Caesars Sportsbook on the Lakers than any other team to win the upcoming season’s championship.

See the full list of win totals here.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

Two big division series in the National League kick-off on Friday night. The top team in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves, will play the Philadelphia Phillies, who are only 5.5 games back to start the weekend series. Meanwhile, in the Central, the first-place Chicago Cubs will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, who are just two behind them and the St. Louis Cardinals for the division lead.

CYCLING: Tour de France

France’s Julian Alaphilippe is just three stages away from delivering the country’s first Tour title since 1985. Stage 19 of 21 is scheduled for Friday.

When: Today, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

GOLF: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Spain’s Jon Rahm came out firing on Thursday, shooting an 8-under par 62 to take the lead after the first round at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Five players are three shots back at 5-under, including Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama.

When: Today, 2 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

