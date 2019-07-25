Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Skips Flight to Training Camp as Holdout Begins

Whether or not Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was on the plane with the team this afternoon has great implications on his contract negotiations and potential holdout.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater gives the word that Elliott was not on the team’s flight this afternoon. She elaborated on NFL Network that she believes he’ll be there by tomorrow morning.

It’s official. My sources tell me Ezekiel Elliott is not on the flight to LA. Again, he has until Friday am to show up at camp though. Players have chosen to fly on their own in the past #Cowboys #TrainingCamp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 25, 2019

My sources tell me that despite a seat assignment on today’s flight to LA, with less than 10 minutes before takeoff, Ezekiel Elliott, is not on the plane. Players in the past have met the team in Oxnard. He has until tomorrow am to do so. #Cowboys #TrainingCamp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 25, 2019

This will certainly complicate contract negotiations between the team and himself. A holdout is looking more likely from Elliott before the start of camp.

Instead of arriving with the team in Oxnard, CA this afternoon, he will be on his own. Although he has time to show up tomorrow morning.

Drama or Organized Chaos?

The Cowboys could potentially let one of the best running backs in the league to slip from the team’s grasp if they don’t have steady contact with Elliott. It’s entirely possible for Elliott and his representation to be responsive to the Cowboys’ attempts to reach them. Although he might be out of the country, it’s totally plausible for them to negotiate via phone or email.

With that being said, the team has been posting heavily about Elliott on social media throughout the past week and seems determined to pay Elliott what he thinks he deserves.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ezekiel Elliott’s Rise With the Cowboys

In three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for over 4,000 yards (1,333 yards per season). Since his rookie season in 2016, when he had 15 rushing touchdowns, he hasn’t eclipsed double-digits in the touchdown category.

Elliott has built up plenty of steam as a pass catching back, with 32, 26, 77 receptions in each season, respectively.

In 2018, he proved to be more versatile for the Cowboys offense. Under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Elliott will remain the focal point of the offense this season. If they decide to spread the field more, Elliott has shown in pass protection and as a receiver that he can be relied on by Prescott as a safety blanket on big conversions.

Elliott also projects well as a fantasy football player in PPR(point per reception) formats. His uptick in receptions gives high upside to a guy that has the ability to take over games.

The Cowboys have too much to lose by letting Elliott walk. Cowboys’ fans won’t tolerate this move so it looks like the team will have to pay up. They are also dealing with looming contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Once one of these players signs a deal, the rest of the dominos should fall as the team sees how much the first deal cost them. Those three players are crucial to the Cowboys’ success this season, however, if it’s too costly they might not be able to retain all three of them.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Social Media Dropping Hints Ezekiel Elliott’s Their Guy

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!