Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 8

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Gets By Netherlands to Win Second Straight World Cup Title



With the eyes of the world on them, the United States Women’s National Team did not disappoint on Sunday, beating the reigning European champion Netherlands 2-0 en route to their second consecutive World Cup title.

The U.S. Team cemented their legacy, scoring 26 goals in this tournament to break the Women’s World Cup record, and became the first back-to-back winner since Germany in 2003 and 2007. The American women now own four World Cup trophies (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019).

TOUR DE FOUR = COMPLETE ✅ The @USWNT repeats as World Cup champs and wins a record FOURTH title. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4b0WqUBxPM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

The Netherlands, the dark horse of this tournament who had not trailed coming into Sunday’s match, played the U.S. to a scoreless draw at halftime. It was the first time in this year’s World Cup that the U.S. had not taken the lead within the first 12 minutes of a match. The Dutch goalie Sara van Veenendaal had a phenomenal first half, saving multiple U.S. shots to keep the game 0-0. Following the game, the Dutch goalie was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper of this year’s tournament.

The U.S. got their breakthrough in the 61st minute when co-captain Alex Morgan got fouled in the box by Stefanie van der Gragt, awarding the Americans with a penalty shot. And who else but the hero of the round of 16 and quarterfinal round matches, Megan Rapinoe, stepped up and scored the penalty kick, giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

NERVES OF STEEL 💪🇺🇸 Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Eight minutes later, 24-year-old midfielder Rose Lavelle would put the game all but out of reach, scoring on an incredible goal where she cut through the middle of the Dutch defense and kicked a beautiful left-foot shot to the corner of the net. The rising star who has a bright future with the USWNT netted three goals during this World Cup and won the Bronze Ball Award, which is given to the third-best player of the tournament.

Rapinoe, who turned 34 this past Friday, would end up winning the Golden Boot, awarded for being the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball, awarded for being the tournament’s best player. She joined Michelle Akers from the 1999 championship team, as the only Americans to win the Golden Boot.

U.S. forward Alex Morgan tied Rapinoe in scoring during this World Cup run, with six goals and three assists. Morgan was awarded the tournament’s Silver Boot after Rapinoe won the third tiebreaker with fewer minutes played.

The U.S. Team has been trailblazers prior to and throughout this tournament, both on and off the pitch. The U.S. players’ fight for equal pay continues on, as they are currently involved in a lawsuit against their own federation for gender discrimination. FIFA awarded $30 million in total prize money for the entire purse for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, while they handed out a staggering $400 million last year for the men following their World Cup in Russia. As the U.S. Team celebrated its fourth World Cup title on Sunday, a clear chant of “Equal pay” rained down from the fans who stayed for the championship ceremony.

The World Cup champions will be celebrated on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade in New York City. The parade down the Canyon of Heroes will begin at 9:30 a.m. The USWNT became the first women’s sports team to receive the illustrious honor following their World Cup title in 2015.

Congratulations to the U.S. women – what a World Cup it has been! Take a look back at the best moments from the tournament:

U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Can’t Complete the Sunday Soccer Sweep, Lose to Mexico in Gold Cup Final

Jonathan dos Santos and Memo Ochoa led Mexico to a record 8th Gold Cup title with a 1-0 victory over the USMNT. Watch the full game highlights with our 90' in 90" ⬇️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/fQHwh83dOI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

The U.S. Men’s National Team came up just a bit short in the nightcap of what was a stellar soccer Sunday, losing to Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final.

Playing in front of a raucous crowd of 62,493 at Soldier Field in Chicago, the two CONCACAF rivals took a scoreless duel into the second half. The U.S. had their share of chances early on that could have made this a very different game.

Mexico’s goalie Guillermo Ochoa made a big save on Christian Pulisic in the 5th minute and then Jozy Altidore missed on a huge opportunity, shooting the ball wide after beating his defender in the 8th minute.

OHHH WHAT A MISS! 😱 Jozy Altidore does everything right to find himself with only Ochoa to beat, but he puts his shot wide. #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/mH5gEURMf1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

The U.S. would open the second half with another great chance in the 51st minute when Jordan Morris headed the ball past the goalie but it was deflected away by the head of Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado.

What a save by Guardado! 😱 Ochoa is beat by the header but El Principito is there to head it off the line! #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/8P4ox6h1AR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

Mexico would score the game’s lone and deciding goal in the 73rd minute on a Jonathan dos Santos strike, which sent the heavily Mexican partisan crowd into a frenzy with a wild scene of beer being sprayed everywhere.

Sunday’s victory gave Mexico its record-extending 8th Gold Cup title.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Trump, Obama, Brady React to USWNT’s Title-Winning Moment; NIKE Releases Moving Commercial

The nation and the world were all watching on Sunday as the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team won their fourth World Cup title.

In successfully defending their championship, the USWNT did what so many have not been able to do during this polarizing time – bring the country together.

Some of the most prominent figures in politics, entertainment, and sports reached out via Twitter to congratulate the U.S. women after their historic win.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

Let’s Go! 🇺🇸🏆 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GWlLR0nwcX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2019

Fans rooted on the American women at watch parties across the country on Sunday. Watch the amazing reactions to the team’s two goals:

And of course, Nike had to deliver an epic commercial in tribute of the team following the victory. Tell me you are not inspired after watching this one:

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

What a day, what a team. #OneNationOneTeam

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

MLB HOME RUN DERBY

The game’s top sluggers will be on the attack at Cleveland’s Progressive Field during the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and the stakes will be incredibly high. For the first time ever, the winner of the Derby will walk away with a $1 million prize. This year’s 8 entries will compete in a single-elimination matchup tournament. The first round will include the following duels:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) vs. Matt Chapman (Athletics)

Alex Bregman (Astros) vs. Joc Pederson (Dodgers)

Pete Alonso (Mets) vs. Carlos Santana (Indians)

Josh Bell (Pirates) vs. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)

When: Tonight at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

WIMBLEDON: FOURTH ROUND

Wimbledon’s “Manic Monday” will take place today as the entire fourth round for both the men and women will be played. Everyone will be in action including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, but the most anticipated match of the day will take place on Court No. 1 when 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff takes on former world #1 Simona Halep.

When: Today, Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on ESPN 2 and 8 a.m. ET on ESPN