USWNT Parade 2019: World Cup NYC Ticker-Tape Planned for Canyon of Heroes

The USWNT will celebrate their second straight World Cup title with a New York City parade. The New York City mayor’s office announced they will host the parade on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern down the Canyon of Heroes.

“YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

What is the Canyon of Heroes? It refers to the granite strips along Broadway commemorating past ticker-tape parades. According to the New York City Downtown Alliance, the ticker-tape parade was invented in 1867.

Invented in 1867, ticker tape was a one-inch-wide ribbon of paper on which the “ticker” machine recorded telegraphed stock quotes. Brokerage firms using the ticker machine proliferated in Lower Manhattan, then as now the City’s financial district, and provided an abundant supply of scrap paper. In the latter part of the 19th century, skyscrapers replaced low buildings and turned the narrow downtown streets into stone canyons.

The USWNT Will Get Their Own Celebration on July 10th

This marks the fourth World Cup title for the USA but it is the country’s first ever back-to-back championship. Team USA will get its own day after sharing Sunday with a full slate of soccer with the Copa America and Gold Cup finals also taking place later on July 7.

“It’s terrible,” Fox announcer Aly Wagner told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so disturbing to me that the Women’s World Cup does not have its own day to stand on its own and have a final to highlight these tremendous athletes and their work and their accomplishment. They wouldn’t dream of doing it to the men. Why would they do it to the women?”

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen took to Twitter to celebrate the USWNT getting their own parade.

“Rob Stone just said a #USWNT parade is being planned for New York on Wednesday morning. Sure seems like the @USWNT is going to get the Canyon of Heroes treatment. Amazing,” Eisen tweeted.