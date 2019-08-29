Browns Reveal Major Surgery For RB Kareem Hunt

The good news has not been easy to come by for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Just one day after it was announced that Hunt would not be allowed to stay with the team during his eight-game suspension, the team announced that the third-year back has undergone surgery for a sports hernia.

“RB Kareem Hunt will not play in tonight’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions,” the team wrote on its official Twitter. “Hunt underwent surgery this morning to repair a sports hernia injury. A full recovery is anticipated prior to his return to action in Week 10 of the regular season.”

Hunt was previously dealing with a groin injury during training camp, but there hadn’t been word about the running back dealing with a the hernia issue.

In his first two seasons, Hunt — a Toledo product — racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by the Chiefs.

Kareem Hunt Won’t be With Browns During Suspension

Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension to start the year for violating the personal conduct policy and — despite the Browns petition — won’t be allowed at the team’s facilities during his half-season ban, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“It hurts him not to be around there because if you can be around your teammates, that can help you keep a positive attitude, and that definitely helps,” quarterback Baker Mayfield told ESPN after hearing the news. “So that’s tough to hear.”

The Browns made the controversial decision to bring on Hunt as a free agent this offseason, just months after a disturbing video of the running back kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel was released.

Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after the video went public, but Browns general manager John Dorsey — who drafted Hunt during his time with the Chiefs — decided to give the Pro Bowler a second chance.

Hunt had previously voiced his displeasure that the few preseason games could be the only time he gets to bond with his new teammates.

“It is pretty frustrating, but I take it day by day and do what I can control,” Hunt said.

Now he will have to do rehab on his own as he recovers from the hernia surgery.

Kareem Hunt Will Have to Rehab From Surgery Away From Browns

The Browns wanted Hunt to stay around the facility for “structure and support” as he worked his way back. That won’t be the case and the third-year back will have to attending counseling, workout and now rehab on his own during his time away.

“We know that Kareem has work to do and he’s in counseling working really hard,” Browns owner Dee Haslam told reporters during training camp. “It’s up to him. It truly is up to him. We have high expectations for our players.

“You have to take the situation very, very, very seriously. We spent a lot of time and John (Dorsey) spent a lot of time with Kareem. We felt like he has potential as a person, which is obviously as important as a player. He needs to continue to work really hard to be a member of our organization.”

Hunt was involved in a rumored bar fight during the offseason just before training camp, but the it turned out to be a high-profile misunderstanding.

On July 1, TMZ released a video Hunt speaking with police following the alleged incident. A Cleveland police spokeswoman told Heavy there was not a police report following what was initially rumored to be a bar fight, and it was later revealed to be just a “small argument” with one of his friends.