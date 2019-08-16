Kareem Hunt Delivers Bold Statement on Browns Potential

Kareem Hunt has made an impact this week at the Cleveland Browns practices, showing off what made him a Pro Bowl back and rushing champ with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now feeling a bigger part of the team, Hunt has a better feel of the talent the Browns have on the roster. He spoke about it following the team’s second joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

“There are a lot of big pieces to this offense,” Hunt said. “It’s hard to find a weak point on this team — offensively or defensively.”

For majority of the regular season, Hunt was a key cog for the Chiefs, who sported one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with MVP Patrick Mahomes slinging the ball. Does he think the Browns can be a similar type of squad?

“I believe so,” Hunt said. “We just have a number of [talented] receivers, running backs — and a great quarterback. The same thing KC had.”

One of those big pieces is Odell Beckham Jr., who like Hunt, was part of a busy offseason for the Browns. He’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the star pass-catcher so far.

“I’d be surprised If I saw him drop a ball,” Hunt said. “He just goes out there and makes plays over and over again.”

Kareem Hunt Frustrated With Suspension Situation

Hunt will miss the first eight games of the season while serving a half-season ban for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. It stems from from a disturbing incident where he was caught on video kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel, leading to his release from the Chiefs.

These final few weeks of the preseason will be very important as Hunt tries to pick up as much as he can of the playbook and build chemistry with his new teammates. But the running back admitted, he’s not happy that he’ll soon have to be away from the team.

“It is pretty frustrating, but I take it day by day and do what I can control,” Hunt said.

Hunt missed the first part of training camp with a groin injury, but was activated just before the Browns scrimmage. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has been impressed with what he’s seen from Hunt so far.

“Kareem really came back [Wednesday] for the first time with meaningful reps,” Hunt said. “You see the ability, and I think everybody sees it.”

Hunt might not be 100 percent the player he was previously, but he feels good about where he’s at.

“It is a lot of natural ability, and I am still getting a feel,” Hunt said. “I would not say I am at my peak, but I am working my way back.”

Kareem Hunt Continues to Praise Browns RB Nick Chubb

Hunt has not been shy to praise starting running back Nick Chubb, showering his backfield running mate with compliments. That was no different on Thursday, just a few hours after Chubb ripped off a highlight reel 65-yard run.

“It was beautiful vision,’’ he said. “He hit it, too. That’s a great run props to the O-line, too. They made a nice hole right there, so you can’t forget about those guys, and Chubb is doing a great job of finishing the runs and taking it to the house. You always want to start it off like that, a big play.”

With time ticking away before Hunt has to serve his suspension, there’s a solid chance that he gets some work in during the Browns preseason tilt agains the Colts on Saturday. It could be a preview of what the backfield will look like in Week 9 and beyond with him and Chubb working as a tandem.

