Steelers Fan Shows Up at Browns Camp & Hilarity Ensues [WATCH]

This offseason the Cleveland Browns fans have lived by the mantra “if you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter.”

However, if you wear black and yellow and end up in Browns training camp, you matter — but for all the wrong reasons.

A rival Steelers fan wandered into Browns territory during Saturday’s training camp practice and was greeted by a smattering of boos.

Here’s the video, courtesy of DynastyCLE on Twitter.

Don’t come around the Dawg Pound and expect not to be barked at.

Browns Pegged as Favorite to Win AFC North

Maybe the Steelers fan was gathering some intel on the Browns, considering Cleveland is considered the favorite to win the AFC North.

Odds Shark revealed, Cleveland opens training camp with odds of +125 to win the AFC North, ahead of the Steelers at +195.

Here’s a look at the full AFC North odds, courtesy of Odds Shark:

Cleveland Browns +125

Pittsburgh Steelers +195

Baltimore Ravens +275

Cincinnati Bengals +1600

The Browns have also landed in the top 10 in terms of odds to make the 2019 NFL Playoffs. As Mason Media Consulting revealed (courtesy of BetOnline), they enter the year with a 55.1 percent chance to make the postseason, which is tied with the Chicago Bears.

The odds swayed in the Browns favor following a trade for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to ESPN, the team’s Super Bowl odds shifted from 25-1 to 14-1 at the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas after their trade and they’ve been the most bet-on team to win the Super Bowl by tickets and money at DraftKings Sportsbook in New Jersey.

“They have the most talented roster in the division, and they are the team the public will be looking to bet,” SuperBook director John Murray told ESPN. “Multiple big-name stars means public fascination, and I think they would’ve won the division last season had they gone with Kitchens/Mayfield duo from Week 1.”

Browns Not Getting Ahead of Themselves With Expectations

If the betting trends are any indication, the public is very high on the Browns’ expectations this season. That’s what happens when you combine talents like Beckham, running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Olivier Vernon to an already stacked young roster featuring the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, defensive end Myles Garrett and corner Denzel Ward.

But first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t letting his squad get ahead of themselves.

“Right now, we are just a bunch of good players — a bunch of individuals,” Kitchens said. “Until we do something, that is all we are is a bunch of good players. This is the only business in the world that you hire 90 guys to fire half of them. We are not the Browns yet. We are not the Cleveland Browns yet. We are a bunch of individuals trying to get jobs. In the course of getting jobs, you see who is going to be able to come together and create the Cleveland Browns. When we walk out onto that field, we want everyone to be proud of the product that is out there.”

The Browns won their preseason opener against the Washington Redskins in convincing fashion, 30-10. The next preseason game for the squad is Aug. 17 against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

